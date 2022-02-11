Leesburg High student arrested for gun in backpack, cops say

An 18-year-old Leesburg High School student was arrested Friday morning after officers found a loaded handgun in his backpack, according to an affidavit.

School resource officers got a tip from a student on Wednesday that Jamonte Chambliss was carrying a weapon in his bag while on campus, the report said, but he didn’t show up at school again until Friday.

During a search, officers found a teal 9mm handgun with a full magazine inserted and a round in the chamber, the affidavit said.

The gun wasn’t reported stolen, the report said, and Chambliss doesn’t have a concealed carry permit.

Chambliss is being held in Lake County Jail and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and carrying a concealed firearm.

lgarza@orlandosentinel.com