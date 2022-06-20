Leesburg homeowner shoots 1 of 2 men who tried to break into home, police say; manhunt underway

A Leesburg homeowner shot one of two men who were trying to break into a home on Monday morning, police said.

Detectives said they are working a burglary that happened at a home on Flora View Lane.

They said the homeowner shot a man as he tried to get into the home.

Officers said that the burglar who was shot was taken to a hospital. The other suspect ran away from the home.

Police are searching for a man who was reported to be wearing a black hoodie and tan shorts when he fled the scene.

They said he is either 5 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a slim build.

The homeowner was not hurt during the incident.

Anyone with video or other information about the case is asked to call 352-728-9862.

