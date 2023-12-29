Leesburg: Man, 37, fatally shot. Suspect, 19, remains at large

LEESBURG — Police are searching for a suspect in the slaying of a man at a home at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers, firefighters and EMS crews were called to 1906 W. Main St. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Lekendre Hall lying on the ground. He was taken to UF Health/Leesburg, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and interviewed witnesses who identified 19-year-old Kevin Harrison as the shooter.

Capt. Joe Iozzi told the Daily Commercial that the men had been “adversarial acquaintances.”

Police have issued a no-bond arrest warrant for Harrison. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 352-787-2121.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Suspect, 19, sought in Dec. 27 fatal shooting in Leesburg