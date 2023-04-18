Leesburg man accused of road rage, shooting at a vehicle on Florida's Turnpike

The Florida Highway Patrol on Sunday arrested a Leesburg man and charged him with attempted murder and other charges stemming from a road rage incident on Florida’s Turnpike.

Zion Zaire-Vincent Waller, 22, was stopped by troopers near mile marker 191 after receiving reports at around 6:21 p.m. of a white sedan improperly changing lanes, cutting in front of vehicles and following too closely at speeds of around 100 mph, according to a news release from the the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

While troopers were speaking to the driver and a passenger, a pickup truck pulled up alongside and said the driver had shot at his vehicle. He pointed to a bullet hole in his driver’s door, according to the release.

After searching the vehicle, troopers found a loaded rifle and a handgun on the passenger side floorboard.

Waller told troopers the driver of the pickup truck threatened him with a weapon. No weapon was found in the truck.

Waller was taken to the Osceola County jail and charged with three counts of attempted murder, reckless driving, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possessing an unlicensed firearm.

FHP did not release the names of the three people in the pickup truck.

