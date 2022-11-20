Leesburg man arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s Office for drug-related death in summer

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Leesburg man on Wednesday after investigating a drug-related death from the summer.

Detectives said they began investigating a home located at 4100 Holly Hill in Lady Lake back in June when they found a 38-year-old man dead.

Harry Cooper was found in the bedroom with evidence of drug use, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said that it initially ruled Cooper’s death as an accidental drug overdose of fentanyl, based on the medical examiner’s findings.

However, it said that after going through a series of evidence, it was able to track down a suspect.

Albert Robert Springs, 33, was arrested and charged with death by unlawful distribution of fentanyl, which is categorized as a capital felony.

Springs is being held with no bond.

