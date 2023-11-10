Leesburg man convicted of trying to kill police officer in 2019

A jury found Leesburg resident Donaven Owens guilty Wednesday of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer for shooting at a police officer in 2019.

Owens, 24, is set for sentencing in January and faces a mandatory life sentence. Jurors also found him guilty of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Mark Johnson, the Leesburg Police Department officer involved in the shooting, was responding to a call Dec. 3, 2019, from a homeowner who said Owens pointed a gun at him near the Glen Ridge Drive and Maugans Avenue intersection in Lake County.

The State Attorney’s Office said Owens was stirring up suspicion because he matched the description of a suspect tied to a string of burglaries in the area and was looking through car windows.

The homeowner who confronted him said Owens pulled a loaded handgun from his backpack, according to the arrest affidavit. Owens threatened the victim and pulled the trigger. The victim said he managed to escape and call police because the gun jammed.

When Johnson arrived at the scene Owens was attempting to flee. The officer instructed him to show his hands but Owens turned around and shot at him four times, according to the State Attorney’s Office. The arrest affidavit said the officer returned fire but missed.

Johnson fell and suffered a head injury during the exchange of gunfire, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Witnesses say Owens attempted to flee by crossing U.S. Highway 441 while being pursued by other responding officers. The chase resulted in the highway being shut down briefly as officers secured the area. Owens didn’t make it far and was arrested after crossing the highway. He was reportedly seen throwing his gun underneath a car parked nearby.

The State Attorney’s Office said Owens had a prior juvenile conviction for armed burglary, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm, and he admitted to pulling a gun on the first victim and shooting at an officer after being read his Miranda rights. Investigators used neighborhood surveillance footage and eyewitness testimonies to build the case to arrest him.

Owens’ public defender Lee Edward Levenson Jr. did not return a request for comment.

State Attorney William Gladson in a statement commended law enforcement officers involved in the case.

“Furthermore, we extend our appreciation to the community for their vigilance and thank those jurors for bringing this case to a just conclusion,” he said in the statement. “Individuals with a lengthy and dangerous criminal history, like Owens, are a danger to our community and should not be able to roam freely victimizing others.”

