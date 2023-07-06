Leesburg man robbed two Seminole County banks in an afternoon, deputies say

A Leesburg man has been arrested after allegedly robbing two Seminole County banks within a span of an hour-and-a-half Wednesday.

Duwane Edward Gilmore, 35, robbed Seacoast Bank in Longwood around 1:15 p.m., passing a note demanding money to the bank teller and suggesting he had a weapon, according to a press release by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The attempt failed, resulting in Gilmore fleeing the scene, the release said. He then robbed a Bank of America in Sanford around 2:40 p.m., where he was successful in obtaining an undisclosed amount of money from a teller, according to investigators

Authorities identified Gilmore as a suspect and located him that night at a Lake County hotel, where they arrested him without incident, the release said. He was booked into the Seminole County Jail on no bond.

He faces charges of robbery without a firearm and attempted robbery without a firearm, both second-degree felonies, as well as grand theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. His first appearance in court was Thursday.

Gilmore was previously arrested and charged with robbery without a firearm in 2007, burglary to a vehicle, domestic battery and battery of a law enforcement officer in 2009, burglary of a conveyance in 2012 and grand theft and principle to burglary of a dwelling in 2014, for which he was arrested in 2015, according to Lake County court records.