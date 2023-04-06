Leesburg man sentenced to life in prison more than 8 years after murder of Titusville woman

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 53-year-old Leesburg man was found guilty Wednesday in the 2014 murder case of a Titusville woman and sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to the state attorney's office.

A Brevard jury found Lance Berning guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to the 2014 death of 24-year-old Jennifer Hedges, said Todd Brown, a spokesperson for the state attorney's office.

The jury spent about three hours deliberating before returning with the guilty verdicts. The trial before Circuit Judge Charles Crawford lasted 13 days.

Berning will serve life in prison without parole on both offenses consecutively.

Original arrest: Man charged in murder of Titusville woman

Semifinalists for superintendent chosen: Brevard school board selects 11 semifinalists for superintendent role

The sentencing came almost eight and a half years after Hedges' death. On Oct. 9, 2014, Brevard County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call regarding a body floating in the Indian River Lagoon near Riverside Drive in Titusville. Tod Goodyear, a spokesperson for BCSO, said Berning had attempted to conceal Hedges in the water, but her body was discovered by a man launching a kayak the following day.

Prior to being placed in the water, Hedges had been beaten to death, Brown said. Her body was weighed down with concrete.

BCSO homicide investigators found that Berning told a friend he killed Hedges and put her in the river, though during his trial, he denied any involvement in her murder.

Following the trial, Assistant State Attorney Samantha Barrett thanked the jurors.

"I’m grateful they delivered justice on behalf of Jennifer Hedges and her family," she said, adding, "I can't imagine how horrible the last minutes of Jennifer's life were. Then Berning just threw her away like she didn't matter. Today he learned that Jennifer does matter, and that's the reason he’ll spend every remaining day of his life in prison."

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Judge sentences man to life in prison for murdering Titusville woman