Leesburg middle school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

A middle school teacher is under arrest and out of the classroom after being accused of inappropriately touching a child.

Keith Moulton, a first-year math teacher at Oak Park Middle School in Leesburg. Investigators said the incident happened on campus.

Moulton was removed from duties at the school after the boy came forward and reported the incident to a school resource deputy.

READ: Leesburg band director, counselor accused of operating ‘cult-like’ secret society within school

Moulton initially joked with Channel 9, but the allegations are serious.

Lake County deputies said the boy came forward last month to a school resource deputy his next day back at school.

He said Moulton at first tried to touch his genitals as he was in the restroom then later threw him to a bed and sexually battered him.

READ: 4 teens accused of luring classmate to apartment complex, beating him up & hitting him with a car

Deputies said Moulton denied everything at first but then, during a third interview, said he was wrestling with the student at his home and his genitalia accidentally made contact with the boy.

Investigators said the boy provided details and his story was consistent.

READ: State records shed light on ‘cult-like’ secret society operating at Leesburg High School

Deputies said they believe it was an isolated incident, but if anyone else has information, they want to know about it.

Moulton is out on $10,000 bond. The school district is recommending he be terminated at the next board meeting.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.