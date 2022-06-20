Leesburg PD: Homeowner shot burglary suspect during home invasion, another suspect fled

LEESBURG — Leesburg Police Department detectives are investigating a burglary to a home on Flora View Lane.

According to LPD, the homeowner shot one of two suspects as they entered the residence.

The suspect who was shot was transported to a local trauma center for treatment and the homeowner was uninjured, LPD said. The other suspect fled the area on foot.

Police are looking for a slim-built white man between 5'8" and 5'9". He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and tan shorts when he fled toward the north.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have surveillance video or other information on this case is encouraged to contact LPD's criminal investigations division at 352-728-9862.

