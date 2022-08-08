Leesburg PD investigating shooting death of 37-year-old woman, seeking tips from public

LEESBURG — Detectives are investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman found shot to death early Monday in a home in the 1200 block of Penn Street.

News from over the weekend: Clermont officer shot 81-year-old man after he fired at firefighters, EMS, department says

Happening this week: Condemned man convicted of murdering Lake sheriff's deputy seeks life sentence in new trial

COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter counties: New positive infections rise in Lake, fall in Sumter

Leesburg Police Department officers went to the home at 2:39 a.m., after receiving a call from a friend who said she believed the woman was dead.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found lying on the floor of an attached laundry room.

The incident is still under investigation and law enforcement is asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 352-728-9862, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS to become eligible for a reward.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: LPD: 37-year-old woman found dead of apparent gunshot wound