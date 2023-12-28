Leesburg police searching for teen suspect in fatal shooting

Detectives from the Leesburg Police Department are trying to find a man who they say shot and killed another man Wednesday night.

Leesburg police officers were called to 1906 W. Main Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting, according to the police department.

Multiple officers responded along with medics from Leesburg Fire-Rescue and Lake County EMS. They arrived to find one shooting victim on the ground, identified only as a male.

The victim was taken to UF Health Leesburg Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Detectives from the Leesburg Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to the scene.

After executing a search warrant at the scene and interviewing multiple witnesses, police say they were able to identify 19-year-old Kevin Harrison as the person responsible for the shooting.

Police say they’ve secured an arrest warrant for Harrison, but they’re still looking for him.

The Leesburg Police Department shared a photograph of Harrison on social media Thursday to get the public to help locate him.

They’re asking anyone who has information on the shooting, or who may know where to find Kevin Harrison, to contact the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 787-2121, or contact your local law enforcement agency.

They have not released any additional information on the sequence of events leading up to the shooting or what the motive might have been.

