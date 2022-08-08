Leesburg police find women dead in laundry room

Leesburg police are investigating what led to the death of a woman in the 1200 block of Penn Street Monday morning.

Police responded to a suspicious incident around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from friends that they believed their 37-year-old friend could be dead.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a black female lying on the ground of the laundry room, deceased from a gunshot wound.

