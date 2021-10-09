Leesburg woman accused of taking animal control truck, leading police on chase

The initial call Friday night was for a woman acting suspiciously in the County Road 82 area, Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said, but it escalated when the woman allegedly stole an animal control truck and led officers on a chase.

Shaver said when the responding deputy found the woman, he called for an ambulance to check on her, and Cherokee County Animal Control to check on her dogs.

At some point, the sheriff said, she jumped from the back of the ambulance and sped away in the animal control truck, almost striking Deputy Matt Walker and the animal control officer. Walker pursued the truck, and saw it turn south onto Alabama Highway 273.

More: Cherokee County man charged after domestic assault, standoff

Leesburg police tried to stop the truck, but the woman struck the patrol vehicle. Centre police used spike strips to disable the truck, and the woman, a 38-year-old from Leesburg, was taken into custody, held for first-degree theft and attempting to elude.

Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said other criminal charges are pending.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Cherokee sheriff: Leesburg woman stole animal control vehicle, fled