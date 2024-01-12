Leesburg woman sues Lyft, alleging rape in 2019

Attorneys for a Leesburg woman who said she was raped and impregnated by a Lyft driver announced Wednesday that she is suing the ride-share company in federal court.

“After a night out, she expected a short, safe ride,” San Francisco attorney Rachael Adams said during a video conference call announcing the suit. Instead, the driver immediately began making inappropriate comments, and then things “took an even darker turn.”

The incident took place in Tampa in April 2019.

Tabatha Means said she hemorrhaged three times and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Her son was then placed in a neonatal intensive care unit for a month.

“I look at my boy. He’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” she said. But she also described the birth as a “mixed blessing,” because he is a lifetime reminder of the trauma. She has two other children.

Adams, with the Peiffer Wolf law firm, blasted Lyft for what she said was a decades-long practice of failing to train drivers in sexual harassment. She also said it has failed to update its apps or install cameras (a requirement for taxi companies), and skimped on background checks. The company uses a name check instead of fingerprints, which can be verified by state and federal databases, she said.

The suit is seeking damages for seven types of negligence, including emotional distress, product liability and breach of contract. It was filed in the U.S. District Court, North District of California, San Francisco.

The driver was not named in the suit. Nor was he charged criminally.

Adams said Means was afraid after the attack. The suit said she was even afraid to tell a member of her family because, “… it would further traumatize them, as both of them had survived sex abuse by a family member as children.”

She also recognized that as time passed, there was no physical evidence, Adams said. However, she was able to obtain a paternity test through Florida child support services and the results show that by 99.9999999998 percent the driver is the father of her son.

The suit said Means was intoxicated, making her easy prey for the driver. He followed her into her residence where he assaulted her, the suit said.

During the video news conference on Wednesday, reporters from around the country praised her for being brave enough to come out with her story.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said, adding that she was “mad at myself” for not coming forward sooner. She urged other victims to take action.

Lyft, in an email statement to the Daily Commercial, said: “Safety is fundamental to Lyft and the behavior described has no place in our society. The alleged incident from 2019 did not take place on the Lyft platform while using the Lyft app, but rather involved a separate trip arranged between the individuals involved.

"Lyft has worked to design policies and features that protect both drivers and riders, and we are always working to make Lyft an even safer platform. Lyft has a dedicated, around-the-clock safety response team, a partnership with ADT to aid in emergencies, and works with leading national organizations to inform our safety policies.”

It also stated the driver is no longer associated with Lyft and hasn’t been for years.

Lyft said it uses a third-party company to screen drivers.The background checks include a Social Security trace, national criminal search, court records and a U.S. Department of Justice sex offender registry search.

Adams said the company’s response has been “wholly inadequate."

The “off app” claim just means that he turned his phone off, a spokesman for the law firm said.

“I’m not surprised Lyft is trying to blame me,” Means said.

Adams has handled 1,000 lawsuits against Lyft and Uber, said spokesman Max Karlin, and she now heads up a federal court litigation project.

