Lee's Sandwich Employees Called 'Nazis' and 'Traitors' By Man Refusing to Wear a Mask

Isa Peralta
·1 min read

Sandwich shop workers in Oklahoma City were called “Nazis” after asking an enraged customer to wear a mask.Lee’s Sandwiches, a Vietnamese American fast-food chain located off Classen Boulevard near 30th Street, posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page on March 9, reports The Charlotte Observer.

After being told that the restaurant’s customers must wear masks, the unidentified anti-masker yells at various employees, saying, “You’re all Nazis!” and “You’re a traitor to the country. All of you!” One of the employees approaches him, supposedly with the intention of asking him to leave. As he sees her walking up to him, he asks, “What are you doing? Are you harassing me? Huh?” Two other employees approach the man and tell him to relax. “Take it easy,” one of them says. The anti-masker eventually leaves the establishment. Lee’s Sandwiches took to Facebook to seek assistance with identifying the man, the New York Daily News reports. “You know....it’s tough enough already to stay open and keep the team serving during an unprecedented pandemic,” the shop wrote. “Then there’s humans out in the world like THIS GUY that make it just that much harder. Anyone recognize this guy? We asked him to wear a mask. 😷 Thank you to the amazing customers in the lobby that stepped in to help”“I think it’s just such unacceptable behavior,” Oklahoma City council member James Cooper recently told KFOR. Cooper also mentioned Oklahoma’s mask mandate, stating, “We are all going through it. And yet I have not yelled at another human being right now because of this particular mask ordinance.” Feature Image via Lee's Sandwiches

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Korean Celebrities Call Out Telegram Chatrooms Sexually Exploiting 74 Women and Children

Chinese Restaurant Becomes Internet Sensation with Their BRUTALLY Honest Menu Reviews

First Civilian Case Against Companies Who Made the Poison Agent Orange Used in Vietnam War Begins

Japanese High School Student Wins World Capoeira Championship

Recommended Stories

  • Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects in Fatal Shooting of Vietnamese American Man in San Jose

    The San Jose Police Department has released new details, including surveillance footage, relating to the fatal shooting of a Vietnamese American man in early March. The footage, released on March 11, shows a light blue or silver four-door BMW sedan the two suspects drove after shooting Thu Nguyen, 55, outside his home in Glen Keats Court at around 5:50 a.m. on March 5, according to CBS San Francisco. Cash reward for info leading to an arrest pic.twitter.com/lysoB0AI55 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 11, 2021 Authorities described the getaway vehicle as having a damaged “left rear taillight, damage to the driver side windows and a damaged windshield.”

  • Man charged with spitting at Disney guard who asked for mask

    A Florida man spat on a security officer at Walt Disney World after she asked him to put on a mask, according to an arrest report released Monday. Kelly McKin, 51, of North Palm Beach, Florida, is facing a charge of battery on a uniformed security officer following the encounter last month, the arrest report said. McKin was outside Disney's Contemporary Resort when Disney World security officer Kristen Goldstein asked him to put on a mask while he was at the property.

  • Ammon Bundy arrested after missing trial on trespass charge

    Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Monday after failing to attend his trial on charges that he trespassed during an Idaho legislative session last fall. Bundy didn't appear in the courtroom because he was protesting outside the building instead, apparently angry in part over mask requirements put in place during the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy was joined by about two dozen other protesters on Monday morning, some holding signs with slogans like “Ammon stands for truth” and others yelling misinformation and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic popularized by groups like QAnon.

  • Man Yelling 'Go Back to China' Pepper Sprays Asian Gas Station Owner in Oakland

    An Asian gas station owner was pepper-sprayed by an unidentified man in Oakland, California last week. The man became frustrated after trying to pay for gas using quarters, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim.

  • One of Gov. Cuomo's accusers met with investigators for 4 hours on Monday and turned over 120 pages of documents

    Charlotte Bennett's lawyer Debra Katz said she provided "detailed information about the sexually hostile work environment" Cuomo fostered.

  • McConnell Hits Biden’s ‘Bizzare’ Goal of Small Gatherings by July 4th

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized President Biden’s goal that would see Americans able to hold small outdoor gatherings for Independence Day, in a Monday speech on the Senate floor. McConnell characterized the goal as “out of step with science.” The minority leader pointed out that according to current pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can already gather in small groups indoors without masks, and elderly vaccinated Americans may visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. In his speech on Thursday marking a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic, Biden said that Americans may be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in small groups if they continue to follow mitigation guidelines. “This is bizarre and problematic on several levels,” McConnell said. “Let’s be clear: the federal government does not instruct free citizens how they may gather in small groups with their own families….The White House confers a bully pulpit. It does not confer supreme authority over daily life.” McConnell added that in Summer 2020, “many liberal politicians applauded massive outdoor gatherings because they supported a political cause. I’m not sure how much capital these officials have to micromanage backyard barbecues.” (The minority leader was referring to massive demonstrations in protest of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.) McConnell’s remarks come as U.S. medical workers are giving a seven-day rolling average of 2.4 million vaccine shots, according to the Bloomberg coronavirus vaccine tracker. Over 21 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, with over 11 percent of the populate fully inoculated against coronavirus. The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has also dropped significantly since mid-January.

  • Man charged in murder of 75-year-old has history of anti-Asian violence, CA cops say

    “I’m at a loss for words.”

  • Ramen Shop Vandalized With Racist Graffiti After Owner Criticizes Texas Governor

    A ramen shop in San Antonio was vandalized with racist graffiti after the shop's owner criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift Texas' mask mandate. Mike Nguyen, the owner of Noodle Tree, discovered phrases such as "Kung Flu," "Go Back 2 China" and “No Mask” spray-painted on his restaurant’s windows and outdoor table on Sunday afternoon, according to News4SA. Prior to this discovery, Nguyen was shown on CNN denouncing Gov. Abbott’s decision to lift Texas's mask mandate.

  • Man Charged With Hate Crime for Assaulting Filipino American Woman on Caltrain in San Jose

    Official charges: Johan Strydom appeared at the Hall of Justice in San Jose on March 12, where he was officially charged with "sexual assault and assault with intent to do bodily harm, with hate crime enhancements," according to NBC Bay Area. The suspect was emotional when the prosecutor described the alleged comments he made about the woman, who only wished to be identified as Tiffany, KTVU reported.

  • Members of ‘outlaw biker gangs’ squared off in Columbia cycle shop melee, sheriff says

    One man was killed in the fracas, while others were shot, stabbed or beaten.

  • A new documentary reveals the FBI interrogation of jailed whistleblower Reality Winner. 'I cried through most of it,' her mother told Insider.

    "United States vs. Reality Winner" tells the story of a federal contractor who leaked evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

  • Woman Filmed Coughing on Uber Driver Arrested, Facing Robbery and Battery Charges

    One of the women captured on video coughing on and verbally abusing an Uber driver in San Francisco has reportedly turned herself in and is now in the custody of the SFPD. NextShark earlier reported that an Asian Uber driver filed a police report after being threatened and harassed by racist passengers on March 7. Another passenger, Malaysia King, 24, was earlier apprehended in Las Vegas on a warrant for assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code.

  • Indian foreign minister suggests ousting of Oxford student union president was due to racism

    Oxford University's student union has become embroiled in a diplomatic row after India's foreign minister suggested that the recent ousting of its president was due to racism. Rashmi Samant, a graduate student reading for an MSc in energy systems at Linacre College, was elected to the role in February after winning 65 per cent of the vote. She was due to take up the position at the end of the summer term and had promised to "tackle institutional homophobia and transphobia" and "decolonise the curriculum" but resigned days after being elected after a series of Colleges passed motions of no confidence following a backlash over "racist" comments she made on social media. Oxford International Society said at the time that "for a candidate who campaigned for inclusivity, it is crushing to understand this was insincere in nature", citing her "anti-Semitic, transphobic and racist social media posts". Ms Samant was also criticised for an Instagram post from 2019 of a photograph taken in Malaysia with the caption "Ching Chang". She defended the post against accusations that it was "sinophobic", saying it was a reference to a joke with a friend about her vegetarianism. During a hustings event hosted by the student publication Oxford Blue last week, she compared Cecil Rhodes to Hitler, saying "nobody erected Hitler statues". Speaking about her desire to "decolonise" Oxford, she said to students: "I just want to ask you one question. If an organisation would come up to you and give you a heap of money to set up a scholarship and say 'I want to name this the Hitler fund or the Hitler scholarship', would you do it?" Oxford's Jewish Society said it was "extremely concerned" by her social media posts, including a caption of a photo of the Berlin Holocaust Memorial which showed "severe insensitivity and ignorance" as well as her comparison between Rhodes, a British imperialist, and Hitler. Now the case has caught the attention of Indian MPs and members of Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Monday, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the foreign minister, told MPs he would be willing to take up the issue with Britain. "As the land of Mahatma Gandhi, we can never ever turn our eyes away from racism, wherever it is, particularly so when it is in a country where we have such a large diaspora," he said. "We have strong ties with the UK. We will take up such matters with great candour when required." Ashwini Vaishnaw, a member of the BJP, described Samant's treatment as a "continuation of attitudes and prejudices from the colonial areas, especially in the UK". He said Ms Sumant was "cyberbullied" into resignation, adding: "If this happens at an institute like Oxford, what is the kind of message that goes out to the world?" The intervention of India's foreign minister came after Ms Sumant returned to her family in Udupi, a city in the south-west Indian state of Karnataka, and told The Indian Express that she was the victim of a "cancel culture mob". She said: "There was a conscious attempt made to unearth posts made by me in the past. These posts were always there, but no one raked up any issue during the election process. It was only after I won that they were brought up. I believe my posts were not malicious or racist. To take offence you have to perceive it in a certain manner."

  • More than $200 billion in unemployment aid may have gone to fraudsters in the pandemic

    More than $200 billion of unemployment benefits distributed in the pandemic may have been pocketed by thieves, according to ID.me.

  • FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia

    The man who blew himself up inside his recreational vehicle in a Christmas Day bombing in Nashville was grappling with paranoia and eccentric conspiracy theories, but there are no indications he was motivated by social or political ideology, the FBI said Monday in closing out the investigation into the blast. The FBI statement sets out to resolve some of the lingering mysteries of an explosion that initially perplexed investigators and the public because it appeared to lack an obvious motive or fit a clear profile. Anthony Quinn Warner chose the location and timing so that the explosion would be impactful while still minimizing the likelihood of “undue injury," according to the statement from the FBI, which also concluded that the Antioch, Tennessee, man acted alone and set off the bomb to end his own life.

  • TikTokers share 'scary' stories about alleged kidnapping tactic: 'There was a tracker on my car'

    A TikToker alleges there's a sinister reason why wire or ribbon is wrapped around car door handles.

  • Two dead, an adult and a child injured when a plane crashes into a car in Pembroke Pines

    Two people died in a fiery plane crash along a Pembroke Pines street on Monday afternoon, according to city fire-rescue.

  • GameStop Stock Fell So Much It Had to be Halted. That Didn’t Stop the Selloff.

    Shares of videogame retailer GameStop (ticker: GME) this month have surged back near their late January levels this month. At the close, GameStop stock was down 17% to $220.13. The company said last week that (CHWY) (CHWY) co-founder and former Chewy executive were joined by Kurt Wolf, managing member and chief investment officer of activist investor Hestia Capital Management, on a new board committee aimed at transforming GameStop into a technology business.

  • Scientists Find Dinosaur Fossil Atop a Nest of Preserved Eggs

    Scientist have discovered a fossil of a 70-million-year-old non-avian dinosaur protecting a clutch of eggs, with embryos, for the first time ever. The post Scientists Find Dinosaur Fossil Atop a Nest of Preserved Eggs appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Major Tech Supplier Stops Selling Verkada Cameras After Hack

    (Bloomberg) -- CDW Corp., a major supplier of technology products, has stopped selling security cameras from Verkada Inc. after a hack revealed live feeds and archived videos from customers, according to a current and a former Verkada employee.Verkada and CDW didn’t respond to requests for comment. In a statement on its blog on Monday, Verkada said its investigation into the breach is ongoing.According to an archived version of CDW’s website on Jan. 18, CDW sold 68 Verkada products. On Monday, a search for “Verkada” on CDW’s website returned no results.“CDW is one of, if not the largest, Verkada partner and a top means for selling to end users, so losing CDW would be a material problem for Verkada,” said Conor Healy, government director at IPVM, a video surveillance industry research firm.Hackers who breached Verkada were able to view the live feeds and archived videos of 150,000 Verkada cameras. They did so through the use of a “Super Admin” tool, and one of the hackers said they found a user name and password for an administrator account publicly exposed on the internet. Bloomberg reported that more than 100 Verkada employees have access to the “Super Admin” tool, which allows employees to look through the cameras of all of its customers.Once inside, the hackers were able to peer through the cameras of Verkada customers, which included Tesla, hospitals, schools and jails. Following the hack, technology company Cloudflare Inc. said that it “shut down” its Verkada cameras.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.