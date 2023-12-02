Leestown Road to get a double crossover interchange, New Circle Road to be widened

A long-delayed plan to convert the intersection of Leestown Road and New Circle Road to a double cross-over diamond interchange similar to the one on Harrodsburg Road is finally about to come to fruition.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced late Friday that construction on the $62.7 million project, which will also involve widening a section of New Circle Road, is scheduled to begin next week.

The plan to add a double crossover diamond on U.S. 421 has been in the works since 2012 and is intended “to increase the capacity and operation” of the interchange, the transportation cabinet said in a news release.

New Circle Road will be widened to three lanes in each direction between Leestown Road and Georgetown Road, and a paved median and barrier wall will be added to that 1.5-mile section of the road.

The inner loop of New Circle will also have a sound barrier wall running from Leestown Road to the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge, which is before Georgetown Road, the transportation cabinet said.

Leestown Road will have sidewalks through the new interchange connecting to those already in place on both sides of New Circle, according to the cabinet.

The project is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 1, 2026.

L-M Asphalt Partners was awarded a state contract for the project and will begin putting up signage Monday, the release stated.

Beginning Tuesday night through Saturday morning, periodic lane closures will be in effect on New Circle Road from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for milling and paving work, the transportation cabinet said.

Drivers will be able to pass through the work zones, and signs will be put up to guide them.

The transportation cabinet said it will provide periodic updates on major changes to traffic patterns.

The double crossover diamond on Harrodsburg Road opened in 2011 and has reduced crashes in the area, the cabinet said.