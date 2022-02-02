Leesville man arrested after four people were threatened with an axe

Feb. 1—A Leesville man was arrested Monday in connection to an incident in Salley where four people were threatened with an axe.

James Devonte Baker, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree assault and battery.

On Sept. 13, three Aiken County deputies responded to John Nunn Highway in reference to a disturbance.

The victims told police the suspect "began acting out and was screaming and making threats to kill everyone in the house," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

All four victims said the suspect had made threats to kill everyone in the house while armed with an axe, according to the report.

Officers collected the axe as evidence. No injuries were reported.