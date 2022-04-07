Leesville man charged with attempted murder in connection to Aiken County shooting

Apr. 7—A Leesville man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting on March 8.

Jamarious Jerome Adams, 32, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Aiken County deputies responded to Old 96 Indian Trail and Mount Ebal Road in Batesburg just before 4:15 p.m. on March 8 in reference to a possible car accident on SC-39.

Niki Lanette Adams told deputies her car was rear ended by a SUV and the vehicle "pushed her vehicle up the road," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Niki Adams stated the SUV left the scene, "but it look[ed] like another vehicle was chasing the SUV that hit her car," according to the report.

Less than five minutes later, a victim contacted police and said another car was shooting at him and he was the one who rear-ended the vehicle minutes earlier, according to police. The victim said he believed the car he rear-ended was "trying to box him in."

The victim told police he and the male suspect, Jamarious Adams, worked together as rappers and when he signed a record deal, the suspect "want[ed] money from [him]," according to the report.

Multiple witnesses told police they observed the collision and heard gunshots over the phone, according to the report. One witness said he had talked to the suspect after the incident and the suspect had threatened to "go by their house tonight and kill everyone.

Niki Adams was arrested and charged with unsafely shifting lanes on March 8.

Jamarious Adams was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Aiken County detention center on attempted murder and weapons charges.

There is another suspect listed on the incident report, but this person has not been charged, according to court records.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.