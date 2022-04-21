Leesville Road High student dies from gunshot injuries, Raleigh police say

A teenager shot in the head last week has died from his injuries, Raleigh police said Thursday.

Timothy Solis, 16, was shot on the night of April 12 in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, according to police.

Solis was taken to a hospital with serious injuries at the time. Police did not say when he died.

Investigators have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

Solis was a junior at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, said Wake schools spokesperson Lisa Luten.

In a statement issued earlier this week, teachers at the school said Solis would be “greatly missed by his peers and the staff.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” they said. “We would like to take a moment to pause and allow every student and teacher the opportunity to privately turn their thoughts to Tim and his family.”

Raleigh Police reported Solis’ name as Timothy Solas, different from how his name was spelled in the Wake County Public School System.

At least 13 people have been killed in Raleigh so far this year. News of the teen’s death came just a day after two men were shot in the 700 block of Quarry Street, according to Raleigh police.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Police did not say whether their injuries were life-threatening.

Law enforcement have asked anyone with information about the April 12 shooting to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.