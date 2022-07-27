Leet Township Commissioners unanimously vote to dismiss police chief

Editor's Note: This story was updated on July 27, 2022, to include further comments from Leet Township.

LEET TWP. – Township commissioners unanimously voted Monday to fire the community's police chief.

According to township officials, Leet commissioners agreed to terminate police Chief Michael Molinaro after an executive session. Molinaro was previously placed on paid administrative leave while the township investigated claims he had unjustly fired another township police officer.

While the executive session and vote to remove Molinaro were not noted on the original agenda for the meeting, the document was later updated to reflect the change. When asked for comment on the decision to remove Molinaro on Monday, the township manager declined to comment.

According to Leet Township meeting minutes, the investigation began in March after a complaint was filed by a township police officer in regard to his termination in December. Molinaro has stated the firing was due to the officer's “aggressive, sexual and/or racial comments” and other inappropriate actions directed towards colleagues and residents.

After holding an executive session on March 14 to discuss a personnel matter, board Vice President Carolyn Verszyla made the motion to reject the resignation of the officer and ordered the chief to reinstate the officer immediately. Later in the meeting, it was decided that board President Martin McDaniel, Verszyla and an outside attorney would investigate the complaint.

On April 15, the board passed another motion to place Molinaro on paid administrative leave as they investigated what they described as "serious allegations" arising from the investigation. During this meeting, residents questioned the motions and the board stated it would take action when the investigation was completed and the administrative leave was not a disciplinary measure. When asked about staffing at the department, solicitor Stephen Chesney urged this not be discussed or posted on social media.

In a countersuit filed by Molinaro last month, he said commissioners' actions were taken due to his support of opposing candidates to the current board members. According to the complaint, Molinaro had been an active supporter of the opponents of current board members Rody Nash and Daniel Peluso during the last election. In the past, he has also publicly supported rivals for McDaniel and Verszyla.

Molinaro said the disciplinary actions taken against the officer he had fired began in March 2021, after he was appointed police chief. At various points before he was fired, Molinaro said he had issued verbal warnings to the officer after residents and other officers brought forward complaints about his behavior.

Leet Township also filed its official response to Molinaro's lawsuit on Monday, with officials saying the township "lacks sufficient knowledge or information to form a belief" in regard to the firing of the part-time officer and demanded "strict proof." While the township does acknowledge at least one complaint about the part-time officer was filed by another township employee via email to Molinaro, investigators were not able to "form a belief" on the comments from the public or other employees in their investigation.

The township also denied the Leet officer was fired in December 2021, asserting that only the board of commissioners has the power to hire and fire employees. In its response, the township said the officer had complained after Molinaro reported to Pennsylvania’s Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Commission that the firing was due to disciplinary action.

The township said Molinaro's "inappropriate" comments on the reinstatement of this officer during public comment were struck from the record because it involved a personnel issue and was "not a matter of public concern," rather serving as an advancement of Molinaro's "own personal agenda" regarding the officer. It also said these comments did not have the right to be made outside of a meeting for the potential of negative impact on the government workplace functions.

While the township stated it did not suspend Molinaro entirely due to the dismissal of the other Leet officer, saying the investigation "pertains to issues of potential malfeasance" beyond the firing, the meeting minutes from the board of commissioners do not clarify any other reasons were the cause for investigation.

When suspended on April 15, the meeting minutes indicated the chief would be suspended to "preserve the integrity of the independent investigation authorized on March 14." When this motion was made in March, it was in the same action as reinstating the Leet officer that Molinaro had attempted to remove. In this motion, the language used directs "Chief Molinaro to place him back on the schedule until the outcome of the independent investigation," which implies the investigation was in regard to the firing. The board also told the public in that meeting that the suspension was not a disciplinary action for the chief.

Leet officials allege this investigation revealed various forms of misconduct from the chief during his time leading the community's police department, including acts of aggression and tampering with investigations or evidence. At this time, it is unclear whether the township will take legal action against Molinaro for these accusations.

In regard to the violation of Molinaro's right to protected speech, the response said the township lacked any knowledge of Molinaro's public support of opposing candidates to the current commissioners and wishes to see evidence of these claims.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Leet Township Commissioners dismiss police chief