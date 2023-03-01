Leform Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: RM0.005 loss per share (vs RM0.038 profit in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Leform Berhad (KLSE:LEFORM) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM373.4m (flat on FY 2021).

  • Net loss: RM7.26m (down by 116% from RM44.5m profit in FY 2021).

  • RM0.005 loss per share (down from RM0.038 profit in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Leform Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.7% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 3.8% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are down 8.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Leform Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

