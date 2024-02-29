"We left our £1,300-a-month flat - after we found mushrooms growing out of the floor"

TechCrunch

A controversial move by Meta last year, when it switched to charging users in the Europe Union for an ad-free subscription for access Facebook and/or Instagram unless they agreed to be tracked and profiled so it could keep running its attention-mining microtargeting ad business, has triggered a set of complaints from consumer rights groups. The complaints are being brought under the bloc's data protection rules. Currently, Meta charges regional users €9.99/month on web (or €12.99/month on mobile) to opt out of seeing any adverts per linked Facebook and Instagram account.