"We left our £1,300-a-month flat - after we found mushrooms growing out of the floor"
A pair of roommates decided to ditch their £1,300-a-month flat - after discovering huge MUSHROOMS growing through the floor. Cousins Alissa Barton, 32, and Lara Norbury, 24, did not spot any fungus when they moved into the property, they say. But, in January, they noticed a mushroom behind the TV - and more appeared in the following weeks. Alissa, who works in property, described the find as "horrible" and says she is worried it has affected her health.