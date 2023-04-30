‘Left in agony by the NHS, I had to drain cash from my house’

onSteyning, April 28th 2023: Elisabeth Kneath at home in Steyning, West Sussex - Andrew Hasson

Elisabeth Kneath was facing a wait time of up to two years for her hip replacement on the NHS. She could barely walk and was in excruciating pain, but the public healthcare system deemed it a ‘non-urgent’ operation.

Having already drained her savings and sold her car to cover her first hip replacement back in 2021, Ms Kneath, 71, was now in debt. In England, hip replacements done privately can cost anywhere between £10,000 and £15,000.

Ms Kneath found herself in an impossible position, much like millions of others still on waiting lists for basic care on the NHS today.

Bearing with the pain and lack of mobility for another two years didn’t seem like a viable option. So the retired English teacher turned to the only other money she had left – the equity locked up in her two-bedroom cottage in Steyning, West Sussex. She unlocked £12,000 of her property wealth to pay for the proceedure.

“I was in serious pain and had to move my bed downstairs. The NHS deemed it a routine operation and classed it as non-urgent, despite the fact I could barely walk,” said Ms Kneath.

“I used to walk most days along the river, but I had to stop due to my hip. This was the second hip that needed surgery and I had spent all my money on the first hip and was in serious debt.”

Ms Kneath took out a lifetime mortgage, which allows homeowners aged 55 and over to release equity from their homes as tax-free cash, while keeping ownership of the property.

A record £6.2bn was released from UK properties last year, according to the Equity Release Council.

Medical treatment as a reason for taking out the product has also increased. Data from equity release provider LV shows it rose to 2pc of all money released from January to March this year, compared to just 0.3pc for the same period in 2022.

Jan Johnson, founder of 55Plus – the firm that advised Ms Kneath – said with the NHS in crisis and waiting lists growing longer, coupled with junior doctor and nurses strikes, that “more people are taking control of where and when they have procedures”.

Story continues

She said: “We have witnessed an increase in enquiries from people looking to pay for surgery, as a direct result of NHS waiting lists for treatment.

“Despite being classed as non-urgent, many of these medical conditions could potentially lead to loss of income, and in some cases even the threat of unemployment – especially for those self-employed.”

A record 7.22 million people were waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of February. Recent strikes by both doctors and nurses over their pay have exacerbated the backlog, which has seen 140,000 people go on sick leave in the past month according to a Office for National Statistics survey. Over half of UK workers do not have access to private medical care. Some 59pc of those employed told research group YouGov in March last year that they were uninsured

Ms Kneath said she was in a situation where the NHS could not prioritise her, despite being in a great deal of pain.

She felt like equity release gave her the opportunity to get together the money she needed for her operation, which she had back in October.

Equity release debt is only settled when the homeowner dies or moves into care. However, compound interest charges added to the loans mean that the debt can quickly snowball, and eat into inheritance family members may be expecting.

If a property was valued at £450,000, but £200,000 was owed due to the debt and interest, then loved ones would be left with £250,000.

If the value of the house falls below the outstanding amount, the majority of lenders abide by a ‘no negative equity’ rule. This means if the value ends up being less than what was released and rolled up in interest, then the difference is written off.

The cost of equity release has increased as interest rates have soared over the past year. The average rate on a lifetime mortgage this month was 6.25pc, according to data firm Moneyfacts.

Meanwhile, house prices are tipped to fall further this year. In Britain, house prices are already 4.6pc below their August peak, according to Nationwide Building Society. Capital Economics predicts they will fall by 10pc nationally before the year is out.

This means the price of withdrawing equity has risen, but the values of homes are falling – hence shrinking the amount of money left over at the end of a lifetime mortgage.

Finance expert at Moneyfacts, Rachel Springall, said consumers “may feel pressured” to take out a lifetime mortgage during the current cost-of-living crisis, but that it might not always be the right choice for both them and their relatives.

She said: “Homeowners may find they can avoid pulling wealth out of their property altogether, but if it is the most appropriate choice then they must be conscious of how equity release works and its resulting impact. It is a very niche product and may not be for everyone.”

Yet Nigel Broom, later life lending adviser at mortgage brokerage MCB, said the risks for homeowners looking to release equity were not as great as they might think.

He said: “The housing market is in a situation where, because of a lack of supply versus demand, house prices will be fairly stable – even if they are fluctuating right now. House prices tend to increase over a long period of time.”

In areas of the UK where house prices are falling, Mr Broom said lenders take this into consideration, altering the amount of equity people can release in order to avoid a negative equity scenario.

An NHS spokesman said: “The latest data shows demand on services is not relenting with A&E attendances and ambulance calls outs in March recorded at the highest level so far this year – yet amidst this high demand for care and industrial action, staff have made significant progress in reducing long waits for patients.

“Latest data shows that the number of people waiting longest for elective treatment has dropped for the third month in a row and NHS has hit the faster diagnosis standard for cancer, so as ever, please continue to come forward for care if you have health concerns.”