Left behind: Migrant smuggler convicted after abandoning woman in Huachuca Mountains

A federal jury convicted a migrant smuggling guide Tuesday after it was revealed that he abandoned a sick woman who later died in the Huachuca Mountains near Fort Huachuca in 2021.

The Tucson jury convicted Jesus Ernesto Dessens-Romero, 27, of numerous migrant smuggling offenses, including the transportation of undocumented migrants into the U.S. for profit. The jury also found that Dessens-Romero, from Agua Prieta, Sonora, put human life in jeopardy during his smuggling crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

Dessens-Romero was the foot guide for five Mexican migrants who crossed into the U.S. without authorization on Feb. 13, 2021. The group included three sisters — ages 23, 20 and 17 — and a 16-year-old family friend.

Looking into Mexico from the summit of Miller Peak in southern Arizona's Huachuca Mountains.

Dessens-Romero led the group into the Huachuca Mountains, which are roughly 90 miles southeast of Tucson and near Fort Huachuca, a U.S. Army installation. The group had limited food and water as they traversed a perilous and remote route with less of a law enforcement presence.

The group endured cold and snowy conditions at night.

Dessens-Romero gave the 23-year-old sister an “unknown” pill during the trip after she got sick and began complaining of stomach pains, per court documents. After she took the pill, the woman couldn’t sleep and was vomiting throughout the night.

On Feb. 15, 2021, the woman was in “significant” physical distress and was unable to eat, walk or follow simple commands. Dessens-Romero told the group that they were close enough to a roadway where the woman could be found if the group left her behind.

Barbed wire and a historic monument delineates the U.S.-Mexico border through the Huachuca Mountains in southern Arizona. Border officials plan on replacing it with 30-foot bollards.

Instead of calling for emergency services, Dessens-Romero called a transnational smuggling organization before leading the rest of the group to Sierra Vista where they were picked up and taken further into the country.

The next day, the family of the woman contacted authorities to report a missing person. The woman was not located despite search efforts from federal and county law enforcement authorities.

On November 20, 2021, members of SOS Búsqueda y Rescate, a California-based migrant search and rescue group, found skeletal remains in an isolated area of the Huachuca Mountains on Fort Huachuca property.

Dental records confirmed that the remains were from the missing 23-year-old sister.

Dessens-Romero continued to smuggle migrants in the U.S. until June 2021. He was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on June 30, 2021, while transporting two migrants.

Dessens-Romero previously was arrested by Sonoita Border Patrol agents in 2016 and was removed from the country in November of that year, per court records.

Each migrant smuggling conviction carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison while a conviction for bringing undocumented migrants into the country for profit carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years.

Dessens-Romero is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 22, 2024.

