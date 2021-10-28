What’s left in Biden's Build Back Better Act?
Although it falls short for some progressives, "The View" co-hosts discuss President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending package.
Although it falls short for some progressives, "The View" co-hosts discuss President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending package.
House Republicans expressed concern on Wednesday that the intelligence community (IC) would hamper its effectiveness and disadvantage minority employees by enforcing the administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate.
New Yorkers aren't backing down against coronavirus vaccine mandates.
A Democratic proposal to tax the unrealized gains of billionaires is in danger of dying the same day it was proposed.
Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan
The GOP lawmaker got a blunt reminder of his own past.
Donald Trump's "letter to the editor" was crammed full of nonsense, but the newspaper published it anyway,
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York tried to goad the former president in an MSNBC interview.
It was strangely refreshing to hear the words that appellate lawyers in the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody used, in newly released emails, to describe the desperate attempt by the Texas attorney general to overturn the results of the 2020 election by suing four swing states in 2020.
A House Democrat proposal to reform Social Security is being reintroduced to Congress. The new version of the bill, dubbed Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, is now aimed at drawing more support...
North Korea is telling its hungry citizens to be prepared to eat less for a few years.
Steve Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee overshadows the fact that other key witnesses are providing reams of evidence to investigators.Why it matters: Four years of investigative stonewalling by the Trump administration had a demoralizing effect on Democrats, leaving the impression congressional accountability is a pipe dream. The quiet compliance shows a committee investigation is still feared — and has some clout.Stay on top of the latest market trends
The sum is far less than many Democrats wanted to spend to provide new social benefits for Americans, including new child tax credits.
The conservative pundit ripped her one-time "uncle" in a blistering message to the media.
Not much is known about North Korea's huge special-operations force, but they are believed to be well trained and highly motivated.
India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas. It stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are sacred and inviolable.
Fox News to run 'Patriot Purge'; person in trailer alleges "the left is hunting the right, sticking them in Guantanamo Bay"
Donald Trump’s disgraced former campaign manager Paul Manafort has disposed of his Hamptons home for slightly more than its asking price. The property, off Jobs Lane in Water Mill, sold for $10.1 million, as the N.Y. Post was first to report. The asking price was $10 million, so seems Manafort got lucky (again). Susan Breitenbach […]
Trump's coalition of terrible men
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado has the lowest number of hospital beds available right now compared with any other point in the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials said Wednesday.Yes, but: It's still unclear what Gov. Jared Polis' administration will do to address the worsening situation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Threat level: The rate of coronavirus cases nationwide is declining, but Colorado leads the U.S. in per capita c