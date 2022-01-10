‘Left to die’: Indiana’s county jails are home to a hidden epidemic that’s growing worse

At the Harrison County Jail, there’s a nickname for when officers lock someone in a restraint chair. They call it going for a "ride."

Jerod Draper took two rides the day of his arrest in 2018 for fleeing a traffic stop.

After arriving at the jail, he became increasingly agitated. Jailers stripped Draper and placed him in a cell on suicide watch. He punched his cell walls repeatedly. That's when he went for his first ride.

Jailers forced him into the restraint chair, binding his shoulders, wrists and ankles. Another strap across his waist held him snugly in place. They left him that way for nearly two hours.

Jerod Draper, 40, died in 2018 just hours after he was arrested for fleeing a traffic stop and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

Once released from the chair, Draper's condition worsened over the course of another two hours. He spun in circles. He fell repeatedly. But no one contacted a doctor. If jailers had, they likely would have known Draper's behavior was driven by a drug overdose that was killing him.

Instead they took Draper for his second two-hour ride.

Jailers claimed they were protecting Draper from himself. The protection he really needed, according to a lawsuit filed by his family, was from the jailers.

One officer shocked him with a Taser. Still strapped in the chair, Draper was unable to move or resist. The jailer stunned him again. And again. Six times in all.

"No," Draper cried. "Stop! Stop! Stop!"

Another Taser blast came from the one sheriff's deputy whose specific job was to provide medical care to Draper — a deputy who also worked as a jail nurse. Wearing his nurse uniform, the man also stomped on Draper’s bare foot. Not once, but twice.

Draper spit up blood. More blood oozed from Taser wounds on his thighs.

A surveillance camera captured the grisly scene. It documented the agonizing demise of a man in the midst of a medical crisis. A captive unable to help himself, Draper drew his final breaths in front of the jail officers who had a legal duty to ensure his safety.

By the time they called for an ambulance, it was too late.

Story continues

For Jerod Scott Draper, a 40-year-old father who hadn’t been formally charged with a crime, a short stay in his local county jail turned into a death sentence.

'Left to die'

Draper is far from alone.

People in nearly every Indiana county are dying, often with little fanfare, inside their local jails. It might be easy to just blame sheriffs and jailers, but that would be letting others off the hook. Virtually every level of government shares in the blame.

Indiana state lawmakers shifted prison inmates to jails without providing adequate funds. The department of correction routinely cites deficiencies in jails, yet doesn’t press for improvements. County officials fail to address chronic overcrowding and other jail problems. Sheriffs don’t always provide adequate training or supervision. Jailers often default to restraint and force.

And no one in Indiana seems concerned enough to even determine the scope of the problem. No public agency, for example, accurately tracks the number of people who die in Indiana's jails, much less how, why or what should be done about it. So IndyStar launched an investigation — the most comprehensive examination of the issue undertaken in Indiana — to answer those questions.

The results, detailed in a series titled "Death Sentence," are as gruesome as they are troubling. In this first story, IndyStar answers many of these questions by explaining the scope of the problem and how we've arrived here, and why a system widely acknowledged as broken is allowed to persist with heart-breaking consequences.

Bars inside the Carroll County Detention Center on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Delphi, Ind.

Someone has died every two weeks, on average, for more than a decade. That's more than 300 dead since 2010, and it's getting worse.

Most were in jail on non-violent offenses and, like Draper, had not yet had their day in court.

They were innocent, not proven guilty.

IndyStar also found that, while there's no doubt some would have died whether or not they were in jail, many of the deaths were predictable and likely preventable. Suicides. Ignored medical emergencies. Murders. Overdoses and withdrawal.

The findings point to a growing crisis driven, in great part, by chronic overcrowding and widespread staffing shortages. Even on the best days, everything needs to go right just to get by, several sheriffs told IndyStar. One breakdown, one rogue jailer, one understaffed jail, or one negligent sheriff, and things can go bad. Really bad.

After a man tried to hang himself in Huntington County, staff turned to the only person in jail with any medical experience for help. It was the cook.

In Benton County, a jail officer was unable to take down a man who hanged himself. She was the lone jailer working on the Fourth of July.

A man in Decatur County, according to a lawsuit, was slowly dying from alcohol withdrawal when he desperately scrawled "help" on his cell wall with the only thing he had at his disposal: feces. Jailers did not take him to a doctor.

The investigation pulls back the curtain on a hidden epidemic touching every corner of the state and all walks of life. IndyStar identified deaths in 75 jails and five other county-operated lock-up facilities. Young mothers, teenagers and grandfathers. Hardened criminals and first-time offenders. Some were struggling with addiction. Others were severely mentally ill. Some served in the military. One was the son of a former sheriff.

"People are thrown into cells and are left to die. It happens and this isn't something that happened in the 1800s or the 1900s,” said Stephen Wagner, a Carmel attorney who has represented the families of more than 30 men and women who died in Indiana jails.

Brett Clark, Sheriff of Hendricks County, is President of the Indiana Sheriffs' Association at a meeting in Avon, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

"If you look at the numbers, they are shocking. Inmates are dying in county jails from suicide, from lack of medical care, lack of mental health care and withdrawal symptoms and it's happening at an alarming rate."

For their part, Indiana sheriffs say they are concerned about every death inside their jails. Sheriffs also say they lack the necessary expertise, funding and political support to address the two biggest issues packing their jails and contributing to the death toll: the growing number of people arriving at jails with addictions and severe mental illness.

"We were never designed to be mental health facilities. We were never designed to be treatment facilities," said Hendricks County Sheriff Brett Clark, president of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association. "But unfortunately, that has fallen on the sheriffs who run all the jails in the state of Indiana. So we do the best we can."

A hidden epidemic

To determine how many people have died in jails, and why, IndyStar first had to identify those who had died. IndyStar discovered the depth of the problem is even worse than acknowledged by the Department of Justice or the Indiana Department of Correction, two agencies that tally the number of dead but who have been undercounting the severity for at least 11 years.

Search Indiana jail deaths

Someone dies in an Indiana county jail every two weeks. No local or state agency accurately tracks the scope or depth of this worsening crisis that touches every corner of Indiana. Learn more about those deaths in this first-ever database researched, reported and compiled by the IndyStar.

Search database

Reporters created their own lists from news accounts, obituaries and more than 150 public records requests to sheriffs and coroners. Then they examined the circumstances of each case, including why the person was in jail and how they died. Reporters conducted more than 50 interviews and reviewed thousands of pages of police reports, court records and jail inspection reports.

The investigation focused on jails because they operate independently with little oversight, and play a different role in the criminal justice system than prisons. Unlike the prison system, which is a relatively controlled environment, jailers deal with people who have been out in society only minutes before. And they bring a host of problems with them. Some have lethal doses of drugs surging in their bloodstream. Some have undiagnosed heart conditions. Others are suicidal. In many cases, even basic medical treatment and mental health services would save lives. But jailers, with little training and pay as low as $12 an hour, often ignore the problems or make them worse.

There is one other key distinction: Everyone in prison has been convicted of a crime, but most of the roughly 20,000 people in Indiana jails are pre-trial detainees. They haven’t been convicted of the charges that landed them behind bars.

IndyStar found that was the case for at least 227 people, or 76%, who died. Some had never even made it to court for an initial hearing; others were stuck in jail because they couldn't afford to post bail.

At least 69% of the deaths occurred in jails that were considered by the state to be either overcrowded or understaffed — conditions, experts say, that are especially dangerous. Some jails are chronically overcrowded but face no recourse from the state or anyone else.

At least 59% of the people who died were arrested on clearly non-violent charges, such as theft, drug possession or drunken driving. IndyStar identified two held for non-criminal acts. They were arrested on warrants for debt collections.

At least 136 people, or 45%, died within a week of stepping into jail. And 46 died within a day of being locked up. One of those was a young mother in Clark County who died by suicide. Just hours before, the arresting officer told jailers she had threatened to kill herself.

Suicide, the single leading cause, amounted to 42% of the deaths — a much higher percentage compared to the national average of 30%, according to Bureau of Justice Statistics reports. Some people were on suicide watch when they died; others were recorded on security cameras preparing to hang themselves.

Natural deaths, at 39%, was the second largest category of deaths. Some followed terminal illnesses, such as cancer. But doctors say others, including deaths from alcohol withdrawal, would never occur with proper care.

At least 58 deaths were directly tied to drugs or alcohol. Some were high when they were arrested, or swallowed drugs to avoid being caught. Some died from drugs smuggled into the jails. Others died slowly and painfully of withdrawal, which can lead to dehydration and organ failure.

And in some cases the manner of death is unknown.

The family of Kerrington Tompkins, 28, who died in the Marion County Jail in 2019, is still waiting for answers. Surveillance video they obtained shows two instances where multiple jailers appear to use extensive force in dealing with Tompkins, but the coroner was unable to determine if his death was natural, accidental or a homicide.

"There's so many unanswered questions that my family and I have, and we want answers," said Tompkins' sister, Channel Bembry of Indianapolis. "If you've never experienced this, you don't know what to do. You don’t know what kind of questions to ask. You don't know what to investigate. You just know that you had a loved one die and you're hoping that someone is going to do their due diligence to get back with you and tell you what’s going on."

The Marion County sheriff's office declined to answer IndyStar's emailed questions asking why officers used force on Tompkins.

Tompkins was one of 64 people who died in Marion County, which has the state’s largest population, the most people in jail and the most deaths.

But the problems are not specific to any county. Twenty-four jails had at least four deaths, including the small, rural counties of Fayette, Warrick and Wabash.

Many of those deaths are the result of a systemic failure, IndyStar found, borne of deliberate policy choices made in county courthouses and at the Indiana Statehouse.

Tens of thousands of Hoosiers pass through Indiana's county jails each year. All of them endure these dangerous conditions.

'Lack of accountability' in jails

Sheriffs and staff have more than just a moral obligation to care for those in their jails. They have a legal duty.

The state has a duty, too: Keep the local jails in line.

People held in jails are protected under the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment. Over the last 50 years a series of legal decisions have broadly defined the acceptable standards for living conditions and treatment, including medical care.

Put simply, jails can be “uncomfortable, even harsh,” courts have determined, but conditions cannot pose an excessive risk to people inside. Further, jailers cannot knowingly allow a person’s health to degrade while in their custody.

To meet the court's expectations, lawmakers require the Indiana Department of Correction to set acceptable jail conditions. IDOC staff are responsible for inspecting every jail each year, ticking through a checklist of more than 200 questions.

Lawmakers also empowered the IDOC to enforce the standards by calling for local court intervention, if necessary, up to and including shutting down a jail that is repeatedly cited for dangerous conditions.

Detainees stand near a window Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Allen County Jail in downtown Ft. Wayne, Ind.

But it appears the agency has taken a mostly hands-off approach. Whether the IDOC has ever used that authority is unclear because the agency has not responded to public records requests. IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter also declined four IndyStar requests for interviews.

The IDOC’s approach to evaluating staffing offers one example of weak oversight that pose risks to people in jail.

Each jail’s design dictates a minimum staffing level to ensure everyone there — including each correctional officer — is safe. From 2015-18, the IDOC determined that three out of four jails were understaffed. Suddenly, the next year, only two jails were considered by IDOC to be understaffed. None were considered understaffed in 2020.

Had the IDOC forced sheriffs to hire more employees? No.

Instead, state officials quietly changed the criteria for what is considered understaffed.

That change creates three problems. One, it's not the reality, according to the several sheriffs interviewed by IndyStar. Two, because the jails are no longer technically understaffed — at least on paper — it presents yet another hurdle for families trying to hold jails accountable in wrongful death lawsuits.

And three, IDOC's designation makes it harder for sheriffs to convince their county councilors that they legitimately need more money for staffing.

Support journalism like this.

"The new state jail inspection reports do not carry the same weight as they did four to five years ago," Owen County Sheriff Leonard Hobbs said. "So when people read the jail report and it says we’re adequately staffed, that’s not accurate."

IDOC’s lax approach may be most evident when it comes to the worst thing that can happen to a person in jail.

The department publishes a report each year on how many people died in Indiana’s jails. IndyStar’s investigation, though, identified at least 80 people that IDOC failed to report since 2010. That means Indiana officials missed one out of every four deaths.

"There's a lack of real accountability, oversight or even reporting often on who dies behind bars," said Jasmine Heiss, a researcher and project director for The Vera Institute of Justice, which advocates for alternatives to jailing. "The lack of accountability, I think, can fuel a pattern of further abuses or a pattern of further negligence."

Apathy allows problems to fester

Widespread problems have been allowed to fester inside Indiana’s jails, in large part, because of the social status and perceptions of people who land in jail. It’s a group that has little clout with lawmakers and is easy to ignore when it comes to spending decisions and setting policy priorities.

"We care much more about our trash being picked up on a weekly basis than we do about how prisoners are housed," said Ken Falk, legal director with the ACLU of Indiana, which has filed lawsuits in at least nine counties over jail conditions.

That apathy exists not only among the public, but also within some jails.

Jeremy Oswalt had been out of a psychiatric hospital for less than a month in 2016 when symptoms of his severe mental illness resurfaced. In the throes of a psychotic episode, fearing his daughter had been kidnapped, he assaulted people in a convenience store.

While being booked into the Adams County Jail, Oswalt's history of mental illness and current symptoms, including hallucinations, were noted by jailers. They placed Oswalt on suicide watch and locked him in a padded cell.

He would spend nearly eight weeks there.

Adams County Sheriff Dan Mawhorr declined an IndyStar request for comment, noting that he was not sheriff at the time of Oswalt's incarceration.

Six weeks into his jail stay, according to a federal lawsuit, a nurse documented Oswalt’s troubling decline in a memo to jail officials. Oswalt was medically unstable, she wrote, and he had been off his antipsychotic medicine for more than a week. "I feel that his mental capacity has deteriorated," the nurse warned, "to the point that he is a grave danger to himself or others."

Still, Oswalt remained locked alone in a cell surrounded by trash, feces and urine, the family's lawsuit notes. A week after the nurse's letter, jailers handcuffed and strapped a naked Oswalt to a restraint chair. They pulled a hood over his head. Then they wheeled him to the jail’s garage for a "bath," which meant dumping buckets of water on him.

That was the last time Oswalt left his cell.

Twelve days later, surveillance footage showed Oswalt sprawled on the floor. Alone and incoherent, he hadn't been eating or drinking. And he'd barely moved for nearly 24 hours. The family said no jailers visited his cell during that time. When someone finally checked on him, it was too late.

Jeremy Oswalt, 38, died of hypothermia, dehydration and lack of nutrition.

The local coroner ruled it a natural death.

'They didn't help him'

When people are taken to jail, they lose the ability to make many of their own medical decisions. They are not automatically allowed to bring their prescribed medicines from home, whether it's for anxiety or for blood pressure, nor do they get to decide when chest pains require an immediate trip to the emergency room.

Those decisions are left up to the sheriffs — and, sometimes, individual jailers, who have only two hours of state-mandated training on medical care. The results can be deadly.

Jailers in Morgan County were told about a woman’s life-threatening adrenal gland disorder, and watched as she repeatedly failed to keep her lifesaving medicine down because of withdrawal symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea. When she begged to be taken to the hospital, a jailer told her to "stop being a drama queen," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Tammy Perez, a 34-year-old sentenced to jail for drug possession, died alone three days after being booked into jail. The coroner said she died of natural causes.

In LaPorte County, a woman said: "I think I’m going to die if I don’t go to the hospital." The jailer responded: "You’re not going to the hospital, tell ya that right now. You put yourself in this situation and we are going to take care of you the best we can." Rachel Barnes, a 33-year-old woman arrested on a drunken driving charge, died of a seizure trigged by alcohol withdrawal within 24 hours of being booked into the jail. Her death also was attributed to natural causes.

And in Clark County, jailers chose not to contact a doctor when a man told them it felt like an elephant was standing on his chest. Christopher Sweet, a 37-year-old man arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, died of a heart attack within a day of being booked at the jail.

Janice Sweet is looking for justice for her son, Christopher Sweet, who died in 2017 after being incarcerated for one day. Officials declared his death was from heart disease. Sweet is being represented by Laura Landenwich's law offices in Louisville. The case has been settled. Photographed Monday, October 21, 2019.

"When they put handcuffs on him they took my right away to take him to the hospital," said his mother, Janice Sweet.

"They didn't help him. That's the bottom line. They didn't help him."

Families such as Sweet’s are often the loudest voices calling out unsafe conditions and inhumane treatment.

More than 80 families have taken legal action since 2010, IndyStar found, by either opening estates to pursue wrongful death claims or filing lawsuits.

They are tough cases to win. People in jail seldom come off as sympathetic to juries and judges — one of the reasons many attorneys won't even take the cases.

For some families, though, pursuing legal action is the best way to cope with the loss. They don’t want their loved ones to have died in vain.

"They kill people regularly," said Laura Landenwich about Indiana's Clark County Jail, where Christopher Sweet died in 2017. Landenwich represented Sweet's mother, Janice Sweet, and her case against the jail in Jeffersonville, Ind., which has since been settled.

"That's the whole reason I got a lawyer. It wasn't even about any kind of monetary gain or anything," Sweet said. "It was about how the people are treated."

Clark County agreed to a $750,000 settlement in her son’s death. Families, all told, have been awarded more than $20 million in settlements since 2010, IndyStar found.

After the lawsuit, the jail in Clark County also adopted a series of model medical protocols, said Louisville attorney Laura Landenwich, who represented Sweet's family.

"So that's a positive step," she said. "Litigation is the only way to make somebody care."

But did it really?

Landenwich was disappointed to learn from a subsequent lawsuit that the medical director wasn’t even aware of the changes.

"Sometimes," the attorney said, "it doesn't make a difference."

Sheriff: 'The jail death crisis is very real'

Indiana's jail problems, particularly the overcrowded cell blocks, have been compounded by two decisions by state lawmakers.

As far back as the 1980s, state leaders followed a national trend by drastically reducing the number of beds in state psychiatric hospitals. The idea was to shut down outdated, expensive and oftentimes problematic state institutions in order to provide treatment closer to home through a network of community mental health centers.

But that promise never fully took shape. Compared to the peak, Indiana in 2016 had just 7% the number of state in-patient beds for Hoosiers experiencing severe mental crises. The shift has left more people on the street with severe mental illness, and they often end up in jails when their actions draw the attention of law enforcement.

"The community services that were promised never materialized," said Jeff Mellow, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice who has researched jails and prisons for years. "There are now significantly more severely mentally ill individuals in institutional corrections than in psychiatric facilities in the United States."

In interviews with IndyStar, sheriffs described people in their jails who could not feed or bathe themselves, or who urinated or defecated on themselves. They require extensive monitoring and pose an elevated risk of suicide. They typically cannot be housed in dormitory-style cell blocks among other people, so they will usually be isolated in a cell — if the jail actually has room, that is.

Jail is the wrong place for people who have severe mental illness, said Lisa Dailey, executive director of the Treatment Advocacy Center, a nonprofit seeking stronger policies to help people who have mental illness.

"A psychiatric patient is not going to succeed in jail," Dailey said. "And they will make the actual work of running a jail or prison extremely difficult, very expensive and there's just a very high probability that very bad incidents can happen."

The second decision by lawmakers came in 2014 through legislation that transferred thousands of prison inmates convicted of low-level felonies into county jails. Because most of the inmates were incarcerated on drug charges, lawmakers were counting on their home communities to provide drug treatment and other alternatives to jail. Again, the state’s vision hasn’t fully materialized.

In each case the state shifted responsibilities for both groups — and some of the costs tied to their high level of care — onto local communities. And jails, most affected by the two changes, were not prepared for either.

Sheriffs were forced to scramble to manage not only increasingly crowded jails, but a new population requiring a massive amount of supervision, money and medical attention.

Twenty-one sheriffs now regularly provide methadone or suboxone to treat opioid addiction. The number of participating jails jumped in the last two years, the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association said, because of a grant that has reimbursed counties more than $800,000 so far. Still, fewer than one in four jails offers the treatment.

Nearly every Indiana sheriff also has opted to outsource health care to one of two profit-driven companies. That includes mental health services. But the contracts — and care — can vary dramatically. One mental health provider dedicates 40 hours each week to the Johnson County Jail; another provider’s week is split across 15 counties.

Sometimes ill-equipped sheriffs resort to being creative. Two sheriffs told IndyStar that when confronted with men who had severe mental illness, jailers handed over children’s coloring books and a few crayons.

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said his jail is now the state's largest provider of care for people with mental health or substance use issues.

"We couldn't put him in general population, so we isolated him in our med cells. And then we would bring him coloring books and different things, give him treats, just like you would a 4-year-old," LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos said. "That's not what jails are supposed to be like."

Sheriffs now estimate that more than 80% of the people inside a jail are working through a substance use or other mental health issue. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said his jail is now the state's largest provider of care for people with mental health or substance use issues. On one day in late August, the jail had 70 people in drug withdrawal and 33 on suicide watch.

"We believe that it is vitally important for the public and elected officials to know and appreciate that the jail death crisis is very real," wrote Forestal in a letter to IndyStar. "Most importantly, jail deaths are something that they can help prevent."

In 2018, the Vera Institute warned that Indiana's jail populations were ballooning, far outpacing every other state. COVID-19 protocols led to a temporary drop in 2020 because judges and sheriffs released inmates to reduce the risk of contagion.

Now, Indiana jails are rebounding toward their pre-pandemic levels.

Absent help from state leaders, Indiana sheriffs are responding to the growing crisis by returning to a familiar yet temporary fix: counting on local taxpayers to foot the bills for even bigger jails.

$1 billion in new jail spending

Sitting in his office attached to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Sheriff Dave Wedding waved a book containing 400 pages of Indiana laws and infractions.

"Police don't make this booklet up. We enforce the laws that the legislators write and implement," said Wedding, who is seeking a $9 million expansion to his jail.

New jails have become the default response to overcrowding in a state where lawmakers want to be perceived as tough on crime.

David Wedding, Sheriff of Vanderburgh County, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Evansville at one of the larger county jail in Indiana, which has had three deaths---all of natural causes---since 2010.

IndyStar’s investigation found at least 10 counties have expanded their jails or built a new one since 2014. Another 26 counties are in the planning phase. It adds up to more than a billion dollars in new spending on jails in more than a third of Indiana’s counties.

In many counties, jail projects lock local taxpayers into long-term debt. With state-imposed property tax caps, that can force county officials to make hard decisions and limit their ability to invest in mental health and substance use services that could keep many people out of jail.

"If you asked most people what kind of resources they wanted in their community to deal with things like substance use, behavioral health, homelessness, people's general poverty, and the consequences of those social problems," said Heiss, of the Vera Institute, "they wouldn't identify a jail."

That may be, sheriffs acknowledge, but they say they have little choice when their jails are chronically overcrowded. Waiting too long can be risky for the people inside, sheriffs say, and invites lawsuits or even an intervention from a federal judge.

In the past, jails were designed to be temporary lock-ups to hold a person after an arrest or before their trial. But the ones being built today reflect a jail’s new place in the criminal justice system. An expansion in Johnson County includes a medical office, for example, with plans to convert a nearby dormitory-style cell block into a medical wing.

Still, a near exclusive focus on jails amounts to a trap for the sheriffs, taxpayers and Hoosiers who need help but end up in jail. And by building a jail that can hold more people, county officials fuel a cycle where every empty bed eventually gets filled again.

Major Matt Rhinehart, the jail commander in Johnson County, said it's sad that jails are now full of people who have severe mental illness.

"Mental health isn't a crime," Rhinehart said. "So it doesn't deserve to be inside a facility where we hold criminals or the accused. But it is a huge, overwhelming problem.”

Specific solutions are elusive. Jailers, attorneys, corrections experts and especially several sheriffs told IndyStar that one of two things must happen: State officials must either provide adequate substance use and mental health treatment in all corners of Indiana, or state officials need to hand over the training and resources so counties can actually meet the challenges themselves.

Either way, they told IndyStar, Indiana's jails crisis requires an immediate statewide commitment from lawmakers and the governor's office.

Lacking that state leadership, sheriffs are left to fend for themselves. The end result is 92 disconnected approaches.

'They put him in a chair and tortured him'

The death of Jerod Draper — the man repeatedly stunned with a Taser while in a restraint chair — reveals what can happen when staff arguably loses sight of the legal and moral obligations to protect the people held in their jails.

Yet in some ways, the circumstances of Draper's 8-hour lockup in Harrison County are not so unusual in today's version of an Indiana jail. Someone arrested on a low-level charge. Drug intoxication. Behavioral outbursts. Suicide watch. And an overcrowded, understaffed setting where the response is not medical treatment or therapy but Tasers and a restraint chair.

The Harrison County Jail has been flagged by the state for failing to meet staffing or crowding standards in eight of the last 11 years. Still, the IDOC has not intervened.

Sometime during his arrest, Draper swallowed a baggie of methamphetamine. But jailers either failed to recognize his rapidly worsening condition or didn’t care.

In response to a federal lawsuit, the sheriff's office denied responsibility for Draper's death. Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, through an attorney, declined an IndyStar request for comment.

Draper's mother, Vicki Budd, said the lawsuit was her "final stand" for her son. The county recently settled the wrongful death case for $1 million, which will help provide for Draper's teenage daughter.

Choking back tears, Budd questioned why her son's death hasn't drawn wider attention. Why don't people care what's happening inside their local jails?

"When people are arrested, and they get in trouble with the law, which most addicts do, they're treated like throwaway human beings," Budd said. "They put him in a chair and tortured him until his heart stopped and his brain died. That's what they did."

Even at the hospital, Draper remained cuffed to his bed while his mother made the difficult decision to remove him from life support.

"The grieving of losing a child is so hard. But the way that Jerod died is just tragic to think about," Budd said. "How he was tortured. Tortured to death. I'll never get over that. We'll never get over that."

Larry Wilder, the attorney for Draper's family, described his death as the most brutal and horrible thing he's witnessed in his 35-year career. And it was all about inflicting pain, he said, not helping a dying man.

"I believe in my heart that the vast majority of the citizens in this county, and all the other 91 counties in this state, and all the 50 states in this country, would be appalled if what they saw happening to Jerod happened to an animal," Wilder said. "How would you feel if it was your child, your spouse, your loved one that was that man strapped to that metal chair?"

Draper’s death wasn’t the first time a "ride" in the jail’s restraint chair prompted legal action. Three jailers were charged in 2010 with battery on a Louisville teen arrested on a forgery charge. They were accused of stripping the 18-year-old, strapping him in the chair and dousing him with chemical spray.

The county agreed to a settlement with the teen. Criminal charges were dropped against all three jailers but not before Harrison County witnessed yet another tragedy.

Crystal Thompson, 27, had been accused of shoplifting from Walmart. She had passed out repeatedly after her arrest, and jailers suspected she might be experiencing the effects of drug use.

Just three hours after putting the woman in a cell, jailers saw her slouched on her bunk. They tapped her shoulder. She didn't respond. They yelled at her. They rubbed her sternum. They used an ammonia swab on her nose. She still didn't respond.

When they lifted Thompson's arm, it dropped. When they lifted her legs, they fell down.

They called a doctor employed through a jail contract. More than three hours later, a jailer entered the cell. Thompson's body was cold and had no pulse.

Outside of jail, someone at some point might have called 911 or taken Thompson to an emergency room. Inside jail, she remained locked in her cell and died of a drug overdose.

Crystal Thompson, a mother of three young children, had shoplifted baby wipes and bottles.

She likely would have been sentenced to community service or probation. After all, it was her first offense.

Instead, she became just one of the more than 300 people whose trip to an Indiana county jail became a death sentence.

IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang contributed to this investigation.

Contact Tim Evans at 317-444-6204 or tim.evans@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @starwatchtim.

Contact IndyStar investigative reporter Ryan Martin at ryan.martin@indystar.com or by phone, Signal or WhatsApp at 317-500-4897. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter: @ryanmartin.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Death Sentence: IndyStar finds 306 people died in jails since 2010