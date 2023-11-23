'Left to die': Police search for Texas woman who left dog tied to dumpster

Police in Humble, Texas are searching for a woman caught on video leaving a dog tied to a dumpster and left to die.

WARNING: Images contain graphic content.

According to a post on Facebook by the Humble Police Department, the woman, who is being accused of felony animal cruelty, is seen tying up a dog to a dumpster with a piece of orange cord around his neck.

Officials say the dog is then seen struggling against the woman.

The video shows the rest of the gruesome abuse as the dog struggles, becomes unconscious, and is dead within two minutes.

DOG THROWN OUT OF SUV IN FRONT OF ANIMAL SHELTER FOUND DAYS LATER, CHARGES FILED

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Humble Police are searching for the suspect accused of leaving a dog to die.

The suspect is still seen in the video after the male puppy stops twitching and dies.

Police say the dog was young, anywhere between six and eight months old, a pitbull mix dog, with a tan and white coat.

ARIZONA WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KEEPING DOZENS OF DOGS IN SQUALOR, OTHERS DEAD IN FREEZER

Dog seen tied to a dumpster in Texas and left to die. Police are searching for a suspect.

Officers are describing the suspect as a Black woman, wearing gray sweatpants, a pink sweatshirt, white hat, and white slides for shoes.

Police in Texas are searching for the woman who left a dog to die by tying it to a dumpster.

Police are asking anyone with information on this suspect to contact the City of Humble Police Department about case number 23-005744.





Original article source: 'Left to die': Police search for Texas woman who left dog tied to dumpster