Do You Like Left Field Printing Group Limited (HKG:1540) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Left Field Printing Group Limited's (HKG:1540) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Left Field Printing Group has a P/E ratio of 7.96. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 12.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Left Field Printing Group:

P/E of 7.96 = A$0.094 ÷ A$0.012 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely AUD and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Left Field Printing Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Left Field Printing Group has a lower P/E than the average (10.7) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Left Field Printing Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Left Field Printing Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Left Field Printing Group's earnings per share fell by 32% in the last twelve months.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Left Field Printing Group's Balance Sheet

With net cash of AU$31m, Left Field Printing Group has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 64% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Left Field Printing Group's P/E Ratio

Left Field Printing Group has a P/E of 8.0. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.5. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.