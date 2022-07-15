‘You left him there’: Woman calls on community to help find son’s killer

A South Carolina mother is desperate for answers more than a month after the mysterious murder of her son.

No arrests have been made after 20-year-old TJ Hubert was found dead in a private park near Lake Wylie.

Quigley Park in Lake Wylie is behind a gated apartment complex off Charlotte Highway.

“It’s everything about him I’m going to miss,” said Quadrena Adams, Hubert’s mother. “It’s not just one thing that I don’t miss about him it’s absolutely everything, his smile.

Adams says the recent high school graduate was a homebody, who enjoyed spending time with his family and his little brother.

“It wasn’t even his normal routine to be out,” Adams said.

York County deputies said Hubert was murdered late at night on June 6.

His body was found near a fishing pier in a remote area behind a gated community that Hubert did not live in.

“I will say it’s been the most frustrating because I don’t know who he was there with,” Adams said. “I don’t know why he was there.”

The investigation has been ongoing.

A motive in the ongoing case has not been released and investigators said they have few leads.

“Somebody knows something,” Adams said.

Adams is asking the community to help police arrest the person who took her son’s life.

“You left him there,” the mother said to whoever is responsible. “You left him there lying there -- just ran off and left him. I mean, how could anybody be so cruel. It makes no sense to us how and why this happened.”

Hubert’s family is offering a $25,000 reward that leads to an arrest and conviction.

York County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

