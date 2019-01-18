Who’s Left, Joined and Almost Joined Coinbase Since Its $300 Million Raise

A roundup of notable recent departures and hirings at Coinbase, one of the most coveted places to work in the crypto industry.

Crypto exchange startup Coinbase is a hot place to work â and undoubtedly a coveted resume destination for technologists looking to advance their careers in Silicon Valley.

One of the cryptocurrency industry’s few unicorns â or companies with a valuation over $1 billion (Coinbase was valued at $8 billion in its last $300 million funding round in October 2018) â the San Francisco-based exchangeÂ has nearly 800 staff members and is adding “dozens of employees each week,” spokesperson Rachael Horwitz told CoinDesk.

This aggressive expansion has includedÂ opening an office in New York with plans to hire 100 there, bidding for talent with a new egg-freezing benefit, and launching an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk in November.

Recently, however, the company saw some exits, too, as at least nine senior or mid-level employees left in the last three months to join firms both inside and outside the crypto space.

Some of them cited the exciting opportunities at their new employers when explaining their moves, while others expressed frustration with changes in direction at a fast-growing company in a rapidly evolving space.

What follows is a roundup of notable departures and hirings at Coinbase â plus one recruitment that didn’t work out in the end.

Who left

The departures during this period included some of the early members of the team.

In October, vice president and general manager of Coinbase Institutional Adam White, the fifth-ever employee of the crypto unicorn, left his job. He soon became theÂ chief operating officer at Bakkt, the crypto derivatives exchange founded by the Intercontinental Exchange (parent of the New York Stock Exchange), which is awaiting regulatory approval before launching.

Hunter Merghart, the head of trading at Coinbase, resigned at the end of October, after just six months on the job. Merghart, who was hired by White, was reportedly frustrated with a lack of resources and clarity on the roadmap to building an institutional business.

In November, chief policy officer Mike Lempres left for the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, one of Coinbase’s investors. âAs chief legal and risk officer during a time of tremendous growth for Coinbase, Mike was instrumental in building the companyâs legal and compliance functions and driving our vision of trust through compliance. We wish him the best,â Coinbase told Bloomberg.

Then in December, Jeremy Henrickson, the chief product officer, left Coinbase after more than two years at the company. The exchange called Henrickson’s contribution to the company “invaluable,” adding: “He helped to build our scrappy startup team into a high-functioning product and engineering organization â overseeing a 5x+ growth of the team.”

That same month, one of the earliest employees who joined Coinbase back in 2013, risk operations manager Rees Atlas, left the exchange for marketing communications startup Twilio.

Most recently, at least four managers left Coinbase this month, including Vaishali Mehta, a senior compliance manager who became the head of compliance at TrustToken, the startup behind the TrueUSD stablecoin.

âI really related to TrustTokenâs vision to foster a new financial future which is resilient to fraud, failure and greed,â Mehta told CoinDesk through a spokesperson.

Previously unreported, Coinbase’s director of information technologies,Â Warren Tagle, left this month for Sonder, a startup providing travel housing search. Also, two members of the Coinbase investigative team monitoring suspicious activities on the exchange âÂ Brooke Contreras and Colin MasonÂ â departed in different directions. Contreras joined American Express and MasonÂ went to the blockchain money transfer startup Wyre.

âWe’re incredibly proud of our strong alumni network and encourage employees to start their crypto career at Coinbase, as many of them go on to continue making meaningful contributions to the broader crypto ecosystem,â a Coinbase spokesperson told CoinDesk.

Who joined

But make no mistake, Coinbase also successfully attracted top Wall Street minds during the fall of 2018 to gear up for bringing institutional investors to the exchange.