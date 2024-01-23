Left lane blocked after crash on SB I-675 in Greene County; Drivers dealing with slick roads this AM

Drivers could be dealing with slick conditions due to the rain on Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have been dispatched to crash on the freeway.

They were sent around 4:10 a.m. on initial reports of a two-vehicle crash on Southbound Interstate 675 near State Route 444.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that one of the vehicles may have been in a ditch.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that troopers are at the scene and that the left lane is closed.

No injuries are reported with the crash.

