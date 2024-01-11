Left lane of WB I-94 to close between Belleville, Rawsonville roads for high-tech project

Starting Monday, crews are expected to close the outside lane of westbound Interstate 94 between Belleville and Rawsonville roads in Wayne County as work continues on the pilot corridor for connected and automated vehicles.

Work to equip the left lane of westbound I-94 with digital infrastructure to support the connected and automated vehicles corridor pilot project started in August and is expected to be completed in May, once crews install a high-friction surface treatment along the outside lane.

Once that work is done, the corridor will be fully operational and testing is expected to begin this spring during off-peak hours. Outside of testing times, the three-mile stretch of highway will be open to all drivers. However, drivers who use that lane will not have access to the Belleville Rest Area or the Belleville Road exit.

Testing will allow the Michigan Department of Transportation and its partners to understand better the performance and effectiveness of the pilot project's physical and digital infrastructure.

The corridor is being developed by a private company, Canvue, in connection with MDOT. Canvue is paying for the design, permitting, and construction of I-94 and providing the pilot’s digital infrastructure.

The goal of the first-of-its-kind highway lane, known as the I-94 CAV Corridor, is to improve safety, reduce emissions and congestion, and accelerate the benefits of connected and automated vehicles.

