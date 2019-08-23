Is left-leaning California a problem for Joe Biden? For a second time, candidate skips a forum there

LOS ANGELES – With California shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds of the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race, the majority of nearly two dozen White House hopefuls have descended on the state this week for a slew of campaign events and a chance to address the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting.

But the frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, is conspicuously absent. He made the decision to skip Friday's campaign cattle call in San Francisco and instead head to the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire to campaign this weekend.

It marks the second time in less than three months that Biden has opted to skip a high-profile forum of White House hopefuls in California, and campaigned elsewhere.

In June, Biden faced the scorn of some California Democratic activists when he passed up the chance to join other 2020 candidates in San Francisco – at a meeting of 3,400 activists at the California Democratic Party Convention – and instead traveled to Ohio to give the keynote speech at a LGBTQ advocacy group gala.

Biden hasn't ignored California. He spent a total of six days in the Golden State during the first four months of his campaign with the bulk of the travel built around fundraisers.

But as he continues to try to carve out a lane as the well-known centrist who gives his party the best chance at beating President Donald Trump, he’s made the strategic decision that there is little upside in playing in the party's more left-leaning settings, analysts say.

“There’s not much for Biden to gain from a high-profile visit in which he gets measured against much more liberal candidates,” said Dan Schnur, a longtime California political strategist who is a veteran of four presidential campaigns and three gubernatorial races in the state. “Biden knows that the results from the first four states are going to have a much greater impact on California primary voters than anything he does out here (now). He needs to win at least two of those early states to even make it out here next March, so better for him to spend the time back east.”

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Federation Labor Convention on August 21, 2019 in Altoona, Iowa. More

To be certain, California will certainly play a more meaningful role in the nominating process this time around. In 2016, the California primary was held June 7 – so late in the cycle that the state, despite distributing more than 400 delegates, was an afterthought in the presidential nomination process.

State officials have moved the 2020 primary to March 3, giving Californians the chance to voice their preference for the Democratic nominee one month after the first-in-nation Iowa caucus-goers. Thirteen other states, American Samoa and Democrats living abroad will also cast their ballots on the same day as California, the single biggest primary day of the cycle known as "Super Tuesday."

Biden's early approach to California – which swings to the left of the rest of the country on immigration, climate and cultural issues – also may offer a glimpse of the tough road that he still needs to maneuver as he courts voters from the more liberal wing of the Democratic party.

Polls show Biden has solid leads in the early-voting states of Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina. A CNN national survey published this week shows Biden has a 14% lead. But polling this month in California, Colorado, Washington and Wisconsin show tight races.

At a Sen. Elizabeth Warren town hall in Los Angeles Wednesday, Bryan Harris, 36, said candidates “playing California now” were being smart. He predicted that a win here would be a momentum builder.