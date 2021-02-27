His left leg gave out and then he suffered a stroke. How to spot the warning signs

Allison Horton
·4 min read

Clifford Siporin had just returned from a trip to Canada. He woke up the next morning and began unpacking his suitcase.

“My left leg gave out from under me surprisingly and I fell on the floor,” said Siporin, a 71-year-old retired microbiologist in Boca Raton, of his 2016 trip. “I couldn’t get up.”

The father of two and grandfather of seven was rushed to the hospital where it was discovered he’d suffered a stroke. Sometimes called a brain attack, a stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen to the brain is either blocked by a clot or ruptures. It can cause lasting brain damage and long-term disability.

Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death for Americans, and African Americans have the highest rate of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hispanics, too, have seen an increase in stroke deaths since 2013.

A stroke can occur at any age. Nearly 35 percent of people hospitalized with a stroke are under 65, according to the CDC.

Strokes can affect patients ages 18-65 who have undiagnosed or poorly treated medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and morbid obesity, said Dr. David A. Farcy, chair of the emergency medicine department at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

Dr. David Farcy
Dr. David Farcy

8 in 10 strokes could be prevented

Eighty percent of strokes could be prevented by eating healthy, exercising and controlling health conditions that raise the risk of stroke, the CDC says. Smoking is also a big risk factor.

“Early diagnosis and treatment can reduce the amounts of strokes,” Farcy said. “Even in the time of COVID, where people may not be able to see their doctor, there are telemedicine visits where doctors can address their concerns about diabetes, hypertension and morbid obesity.”

Keeping your blood pressure at optimal levels reduces the risk of damage to your blood vessels, which helps prevent conditions such as stroke, heart attack, coronary artery disease, heart failure and worsening chronic kidney disease.(Dreamstime/TNS)
Keeping your blood pressure at optimal levels reduces the risk of damage to your blood vessels, which helps prevent conditions such as stroke, heart attack, coronary artery disease, heart failure and worsening chronic kidney disease.(Dreamstime/TNS)

People often incorrectly believe that having a stroke will cause pain, Farcy said. But, the most common indicator of a stroke is sudden numbness or weakness on one side of the body.

How to spot a stroke

The American Heart Association offers the F.A.S.T. anagram on how to spot a stroke: face drooping, arm or leg weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.

Patients may be under the misconception that time isn’t an issue if they have a transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a mini stroke, in which a patient exhibits temporary stroke symptoms. But these are warning signs and a person should see his or her doctor immediately.

“They think it is a TIA, so they have time,” Farcy said. “Now, we are beginning to call a TIA an early stroke. So, it is crucial that patients seek medical attention to see what can be done to prevent a future stroke.”

Siporin quickly sought medical attention after experiencing leg weakness. After a month-long rehab stint, he resumed activities, albeit slowly.

“I learned how to tie my shoelaces again,” Siporin said. “I learned how to do it all over again.”

Strokes and atrial fibrillation

In 2002, Siporin was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, an irregular, often rapid heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow. He also has diabetes. He was on medication to slow his heart rate when he suffered the stroke.

Everything was fine until 2019, when he developed blood clots in his legs.

“I took my two Shih Tzu dogs for a walk,” Siporin said. “I came home and my leg was numb. It was like pins and needles. I could only feel it for a minute or so and then they went numb.”

Again, he quickly received medical treatment to remove the clots. But Siporin sought a long-term solution, leading him to an Atriclip.

Using a robot, doctors insert the Atriclip through small incisions to the outside surface of the left atrial appendage, permanently closing it at its base, preventing blood from entering.

“In Clifford’s case, he had a lot of trouble with his atrial fibrillation,” said Dr. Philip Bongiorno, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Cleveland Clinic Weston who treated Siporin. “It causes clots, which can lead to stroke. Even with him on blood thinners, clots were still in his atrium.”

Since the surgery, Siporin goes for walks, plays with his dogs and takes his grandchildren out for a swim when they visit him.

“Before I was always worried if I feel anything or if I was having a clot,” Siporin said.

“I always had to be aware after I had a stroke,’’ said. “I would always become super sensitive to those things.

“I’ve had no blood clots and no feeling of anything since the Atriclip surgery. I couldn’t have been happier with the way things went.”

Recommended Stories

  • She had gone out to dinner with her daughter. She then collapsed on the table

    In a heartbeat, Esperanza Pérez’s life nearly ended at 62 during a vacation meal out with her daughter.

  • Here are the three big things you need to know about getting your blood pressure down

    Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can often go unnoticed in people who have it, and yet the consequences of leaving it untreated can lead to serious health problems, even death.

  • People with OCD talk about how the fears around COVID-19 have set them back in their battle to beat the mental illness

    From germophobia to the fear of harming someone else, millions of OCD sufferers are being afflicted by the new world of COVID-19.

  • Queen Elizabeth Got Baby Archie the Most Surprising Christmas Gift

    Prince Harry also revealed the tot's first word.

  • Why maximalism is the perfect decor trend for people living in small spaces

    Maximalism is trending in home decor. Experts said the style can actually make small spaces feel bigger, and it gives homes more personality.

  • Parents of Kidnapped Nigerian Girls Tried to Pull Them Out of School Before They Were Taken

    Habibu Iliyasu/AFP via Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—Days before gunmen stormed a secondary school in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara State and kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls, school authorities and local security agencies had been warned that there was danger looming in the town, particularly in the area where the school is located, according to local residents.On Friday, heavily armed militants seized at least 315 girls who were staying in the Government Girls' Secondary School in the town of Jangebe. The militants arrived on motorcycles at about 1:30am local time and marched the kidnapped girls into the nearby forest, leaving family members of the victims distraught and anxious. Residents said “strange men” had been patrolling the school area and intimidating local community members in the school’s vicinity days before the kidnappings took place.“All of a sudden we saw strange men on the street [leading to the Government Girls' Secondary School] at night acting as if there were vigilantes,” Danlami Umar, who lives near the school, told The Daily Beast. “They were stopping passersby and questioning them about where they were going.”The men had been occupying the neighborhood around the school for two days prior to the incident, harassing pedestrians and prompting residents to alert police officials of their activities.Officials Probe ‘Foul Play’ After Crash of Military Plane Close to Finding Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys“As soon as we reported them, they disappeared from the area,” said Umar. “We then told police officials to beef up security around the school area but that wasn't done.”But those living close to the school weren't the only ones to express concern about the security situation in the area. Some family members, The Daily Beast learned, had asked school authorities to close the boarding house and allow the girls to attend classes as day students because of growing reports of criminal activity in nearby areas. Their pleas fell on deaf ears.“People were complaining that their homes were being raided at night by gunmen and that their children are constantly being harassed by these hoodlums, so some parents asked that the school closed the boarding house just in case these criminals decide to one day visit the school,” Jibril Abubakar, whose niece attends the school but isn't among those missing, told The Daily Beast.“Unfortunately, someone in the school said the authorities couldn't close the dormitories on their own, claiming they needed to get approval from the state education ministry before doing so,” Abubakar added.Concerns about the safety of their children had forced some parents to prevent their kids from returning to their dormitories, instead having them attend the school as day students, according to Abubakar. The move might have saved more girls from being abducted on Friday.“Some parents saw this coming and did what was right by keeping their daughters away from the boarding house,” said Abubakar. “If not, we would have had more than 500 girls from the school missing today.”No group has yet claimed responsibility for Friday's abductions, which came more than a week after 42 people, including 27 schoolboys, were kidnapped in a similar attack on a government school in Nigeria's north-central Niger State. The boys have not yet been recovered.Nearly 24 hours after the Jangebe schoolgirls were seized, a joint operation involving the police and army has so far failed to identify their location. “There's information that they were moved to a neighbouring forest, and we are tracking and exercising caution,” Abutu Yaro, Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, said at a press conference late on Friday.Growing insecurity in parts of northwest and north-central Nigeria, especially after hundreds of schoolboys were kidnapped in Katsina State last December, has forced state governments in two regions to close boarding schools in vulnerable areas. The Zamfara government waited until Friday's abductions before taking similar actions. But for many in the troubled town of Jangebe, the move came too late.“If they had acted on time, the girls would have been with their families and no one would be begging the military to find their daughters,” said Abubakar. “This nonchalant attitude of government must stop.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations

    A Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, researchers said on Saturday. Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

  • Letters to the Editor: We've provided a breeding ground for virus mutations with repeated reopenings

    Our cycle of lockdowns and reopenings always keeps the coronavirus burning through the population, providing ample opportunities for new strains to emerge.

  • How the MIND diet can reduce your risk of Alzheimers

    To keep your brain sharp, load up on these foods.

  • Try Not to Say "Aww" - Cats Purr in Their Sleep Because They're Just So Happy!

    Cats purr when they are happy, when they are relaxed, or even when they're not feeling well, but it still seems odd that a cat would purr in its sleep. Sure, it's adorable, but is it actually something to be concerned about?

  • Amazon Just Released Its List of the Biggest Spring 2021 Fashion Trends — Here’s What to Shop

    Think: bold prints, voluminous silhouettes, and elevated loungewear.

  • A woman in North Carolina is accused of using a $149,000 COVID-19 relief loan to go shopping at luxury stores

    Jasmine Johnnae Clifton, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is accused of spending the funds at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Louis Vuitton, and other stores.

  • Doctor accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccines speaks out

    In the ER, "human life always trumps any policy issues. No one ever questions that," said Hasan Gokal, who has a background is emergency medicine.

  • 14 of the best and worst Golden Globes dresses of all time

    Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter! 2021 marks a very bizarre year for the annual Golden Globes, courtesy of COVID-19. The 78th Golden Globe Awards this Sun. Feb. 28 will be the first time ever that our favourite Hollywood stars won’t get the chance to turn heads on the red carpet before a magical, star-studded evening celebrating the best in television and film. ALSO SEE: How to stream these 15 Golden Globe-nominated movies ahead of 2021's awards show While we won’t have a chance this year to judge luxury gowns that probably cost more than anything we own from the comfort of our living rooms, we can take this opportunity to look back on some of the most memorable Golden Globes red carpet looks from previous years. From fashion hits to mega fails, feast your eyes on the best and worst Golden Globes dresses to ever walk the red carpet — in our not-so-humble opinion, of course. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

  • Prince Harry says his relationship with Meghan Markle 'went from 0 to 60' in their first 2 months of dating

    The Duke of Sussex reflected on his relationship with Meghan Markle during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

  • Philippines' Duterte signs indemnity bill for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday signed into law a bill that gives indemnity to vaccine makers if their COVID-19 shots cause adverse side-effects, days before the country starts its lagging inoculation programme. Despite having one of the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia, the Philippines will be the last Southeast Asian nation to receive its initial set of vaccines. It covers the creation of a 500 million pesos ($10.26 million) indemnity fund to cover compensation for potential serious adverse effects stemming from the doses' emergency use.

  • This is The Only Guide You'll Ever Need For Painting Your Ceilings

    Bookmark this page before you pick up that paint roller.

  • After writing about mental health for years, I finally went to therapy. These are the 4 most important things I've learned.

    Insider's relationships reporter Julia Naftulin noticed massive shifts in her self-confidence and relationships 10 weeks into her therapy.

  • Here's How Long Should You Wait to Get Vaccinated If You've Already Had COVID-19

    If you've already had a case of COVID-19, the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clearly state that you should still get the vaccine. However, it's a little less clear how long you should wait to be vaccinated after recovering from the illness.

  • I made Ina Garten's new breakfast sandwich, and the easy dish took me under 15 minutes

    Ina Garten's new breakfast sandwich can be made in a flash and features deliciously creamy eggs made in a microwave.