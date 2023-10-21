The Left will never admit that disciplining children works

The latest Progress 8 scores are out, and guess what? Michaela Community School in Wembley, run by “Britain’s strictest headmistress” Katharine Birbalsingh, is the top in the country for the second year running.

Progress 8 is a “value-added” measure which indicates how much a secondary school has helped pupils improve since primary school.

One third of Michaela’s GCSE pupils attained a nine (the highest grade) this year, with 98 per cent of pupils achieving grades 9-4 in at least five subjects (A* to C in old money). The sixth form also achieves remarkable results with 82 per cent securing a place at a Russell Group university, including Oxbridge, LSE and Imperial in 2021.

These are truly cracking achievements for a state school in a deprived area of London and yet still Birbalsingh is reviled by some on the Left for adopting an unashamedly old-fashioned educational ethos.

The emphasis is on discipline, with a “zero tolerance” policy towards poor behaviour. Teaching is traditional, with children sitting in rows and learning by rote. Pupils read five Shakespeare plays in three years and are taught to adopt a “culture of kindness”, which includes helping each other and their families, and offering adults their seats on buses and on the Tube.

Unsurprisingly, it works because, as any grown-up knows, children perform at their best when they are set clear boundaries.

My son’s state school, which is this week celebrating being rated outstanding by Ofsted, gives children “plus-R” reward marks for showing responsibility, respect for others, forging good relationships and showing reflectiveness, resilience and resourcefulness – and “minus-C” consequence marks for poor behaviour.

It is a simple but brilliant system which empowers pupils to be their best.

Sadly not all parents are supportive enough of teachers trying to instil discipline in their children.

This week, King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby, Lincolnshire, was accused of breaching children’s “human rights” by enforcing strict dress codes.

What nonsense. High expectations for pupils’ behaviour should start at home.

