I left the police because I wasn’t allowed to fight actual crime

A Metropolitan police badge in London

Like many before me, I became a police officer to fight crime. I wanted to catch criminals and lock them up. I wanted to make my local neighbourhood safer. Nothing felt better than putting away burglars, fishing knives out of waistbands, and knowing that in doing so I was making the streets safer.

When I started in the Metropolitan Police as a volunteer police officer, I had hoped to find a force dedicated to fighting crime. Yet the recruitment process was more of a half-baked attempt to identify bigots than any sort of test for crime-fighting aptitude.

As I progressed, becoming a regular officer, I witnessed an organisation in which too many senior leaders were far more interested in reputation management than in protecting the public. The force’s systems were archaic – geared towards consuming officer time and slowing things down. And too often, we were required to deal with overspills from other agencies, particularly around mental health.

Fighting crime was what I was determined to do. In the line of duty, I found myself screamed at, spat at and even shot at. I suffered broken ribs, bruises, and more besides. Much of this was to be expected – but the quid pro quo for officers should be knowing that management and leadership are straining every sinew to support that mission.

I ended up leaving the force, disillusioned by an organisation that seemed more interested in recording crime than taking it on. Too many bosses and senior civilian staff were more intent on building evidence for their next promotion than in gripping and fixing the simple things that obstruct officers’ day-to-day work and leave them feeling undervalued and unappreciated.

“You need to have a high tolerance for low-level crime,” was the staggering invocation from one, now disgraced, senior officer. It revealed to me the extent to which much of the leadership would rather have a quiet life of meetings with community activists than risk rocking the boat by delivering on the public’s crime priorities.

Story continues

These experiences, coupled with my own series of close calls and near-misses, led me to the conclusion that if I had continued fighting crime, I’d have ended up in the ground or in intensive care. I wasn’t the first or the last crime-fighting police officer to arrive at such a bleak conclusion.

The need for policing to rediscover its purpose is evident from charge rates for some serious crimes that have fallen from healthy double digits to low single digits. It’s also obvious from public attitudes, with polling earlier this year finding that seven in 10 Britons think the police have given up on solving crimes like burglary and shop theft.

As some police chiefs know, it does not have to be this way. The system can change – but it will take courage and conviction. Police leaders will have to develop a resistance to the endless stream of junk policy and practice being fed to them by campaigners who would rather apologise for criminals than see them caught.

Today’s launch of The Public Safety Foundation, featuring a speech from the Home Secretary on policing and crime, marks an important first step. This new foundation will speak up for a public frustrated by the lack of crime-fighting, stand with the beleaguered men and women on the frontline, and do all it can to help make the UK the safest place to live, work and raise a family.

Rory Geoghegan is the founder of The Public Safety Foundation, a former police officer, and a former special adviser on crime and justice in No 10