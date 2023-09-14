‘I left school with one GCSE – then I made £1m selling cars from a shed’

Adam Stott, 40, is a millionaire entrepreneur and business coach. A gamble that saw him quit his job, sell his house and move back in with his mother to start up a car dealership was the making of his fortune – but it wasn’t easy, he tells Telegraph Money.

“I was a very bad student at school,” Mr Stott says. “I left with one GCSE, a B in Drama. I really struggled because I didn’t have the right attention span, and didn’t know what I liked or was passionate about.

“I started a string of menial jobs that I hated – as a labourer and working in a fast food shop.

“The first breakthrough came when I got a job in sales, at a car dealership. For the first time I felt like I’d found something I enjoyed, and what really motivated me was having control over what I earned, because I was making commission on top of my salary,” he explains.

“Once I had the money, I invested in property. I bought my first house at 19. Then I moved on to leasing BMWs and private jets. That’s when I started making real money – almost six figures a year,” Mr Stott recalls.

A knack for making deals gave Mr Stott the conviction to found his own company, Big Cars, which largely operated through social media. He soon learned that there is more to entrepreneurship than a good sales pitch, however.

“I sold my house and moved in with my mum, so that I’d have capital to start my own business. I made about £50,000 from the sale. I moved out when I was 16, so moving back in at 25 was a big change. But it was good, it helped me rebuild my relationship with my mum,” he says.

“In my mind it was always temporary, selling my home was a sacrifice that needed to be made. Six months in, though – when I wasn’t making any money – I started to think, ‘Oh God, what have I done?’.”

Although Mr Stott has never regretted taking the plunge and becoming his own boss, his first few years in business were a real struggle.

Mr Stott’s initial business success led him to explore new ventures as a public speaker and coach - Adam Stott

“It was so hard to get the offer right, as well as the product,” he says. “I was a good salesman, but business didn’t come naturally to me. I’d expected to be able to take on all my old clients as part of setting up the business, but my old employers didn’t like that very much and quickly told me I couldn’t do it.

“I panicked then, and started reaching out to everyone I knew. Eventually I started a finance brokerage for cars and assets, after a conversation with a friend. I ended up leasing three vans to someone he knew, and got commission on that finance – I probably made about £2,000 on that sale and was over the moon.

“If you’re going to succeed in business, you have to just get started and get meeting people, and making offers,” Mr Stott advises. “For every 10 nos you get, you’ll hear one yes, but that is all you need at first. I kissed a lot of frogs, you could say.

“By the end of 2009, I had cracked the social media marketing model, and that was when I made my first million in sales, and started hiring staff. The next year we made £2.9m, the year after £4.3m,” he recalls.

“Eventually I was making £33.9m, employing 70 people and living in a multimillion-pound house, after starting off the business in a shed.

“That first million was a big moment for me though. I’ve interviewed other millionaires who say that it’s meaningless, but for me it was such an important milestone. It was always a goal of mine, so I was elated to get there. It made me feel like I could achieve anything I wanted.”

Mr Stott’s initial business success led him to explore new ventures as a public speaker and coach. Today he is the founder and face of Big Business Events, and has interviewed the likes of John Travolta, Al Pacino, Calvin Klein and Floyd Mayweather.

“I started building my current business in 2015,” he says. “It was never an ambition of mine to be a speaker at all, but I got invited to America to speak at one large event, about how to use social media to drive leads and sales.

“I fell in love with that – going out, training people and speaking to them about how to be successful in their own business ventures. It’s been a big success, and I have clients all over the world now.”

Unsustainable trading conditions led to the closure of Big Cars, but this was a blessing in disguise, Mr Stott says.

“In 2017, I had to close my first business. It was incredibly difficult, I had spent so much time and effort working on it. It was what I had used to prove myself to the world, because I was constantly told in school that I would amount to nothing.

“But in reality, both of my businesses needed my full attention, and in my heart I had already chosen my second, because personal development is what I am so passionate about.”

What was your first job, and how much were you earning?

My first job was doing a paper round, and I hated every minute of it.

I’ve never been a big morning person. It did get me up and earning money, though – maybe about £10 a week.

What does a day in your life look like?

I balance my work with spending time with my son, so my day varies around him.

If I’m with him then typically I’ll get up at 7 or 8 in the morning, drive him to school and then go into the office. Otherwise I’ll likely be speaking at an event and will work late, until about 7.30pm.

What is your top tip for anyone who wants to make their first million?

Find the vehicle that will take you there, and be careful with that decision – selling expensive things will get you there much more quickly than flogging T-shirts for a tenner each.

It’s a good idea to invest your profits into higher margin activities, but make sure you control them yourself, don’t let other people invest your money for you.

The best investment you can make is in yourself, though, by fixing your skill gaps and levelling yourself up.

Have you ever made £1 million? We want to hear how you did it. Email money@telegraph.co.uk

