'These are all we have left,' sister of slain landlord says of photographs of her brother

The sister of a California man who was shot and killed by his tenant asked the man convicted in his slaying Monday not to apologize to her family.

“Do not speak of any regret,” Deborah Goldberg told Eric Pursley during his sentencing in Summit County Common Pleas Court. “There is nothing you can say or anyone else. Nothing can undo what you did.”

As she spoke, Goldberg held up photographs of her brother, Daniel Stein, with family and friends.

“These are all we have left,” Goldberg said sadly. “This is what you did.”

Goldberg’s remarks were among the highlights of Pursley’s sentencing for the shooting death of his landlord in October 2022.

Pursley, 23, of Akron, was found guilty of murder and a gun specification July 21 after a jury trial.

Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced Pursley to life in prison with possible parole after 18 years.

Pursley, who claimed self-defense, plans to appeal.

Pursley was arrested following the shooting death of Stein, 58, of California, at about 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Pursley’s apartment in the 600 block of Sumner Street.

Prosecutors say Stein went to Pursley’s apartment to talk to him about being behind on his rent.

Pursley testified that Stein was being aggressive toward him and his asked his girlfriend to get his gun from a gun safe. He said he loaded his gun in front of Stein, figuring this would get him to back off. Instead, he said, Stein charged at him, reaching for his throat.

Pursley said that’s when he fired a single shot that killed Stein. He then called police and told them he’d shot Stein in self-defense. When officers arrived, he had his hands in the air and showed them where the gun was on the ground.

Prosecutors said the evidence didn’t support Pursley’s self-defense claim.

Jurors found Pursley guilty of murder that means causing a person’s death as a the result of a felonious assault with a gun specification, which carries with it additional prison time, as well as two counts of felonious assault.

Jurors found Pursley not guilty of murder than involves purposely causing a person’s death.

The two types of murder have the same penalty.

