How the Left turned the RSPB from pro-conservation to anti-Conservative

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, soon to celebrate the 120th anniversary of its Royal Charter, has charming origins. It was the union of two women’s groups opposed to the exploitation of birds for fashion purposes. Victorian and Edwardian ladies had the plumage of exotic birds sprouting from their hats: in the 1880s, three-quarters of a million skins of such birds were imported into Britain annually. Its campaign was a huge success.

Ladylike is the last term to describe the current activities of the RSPB. Its response on Wednesday to news that the Government was, thanks to Brexit, abandoning EU rules on water pollution to allow the building of 100,000 more badly-needed houses was not only lacking in refinement; it also lacked the political impartiality demanded of an organisation’s charitable status.

On Twitter, the charity abused the Prime Minister, the Levelling-up Minister, Michael Gove and Thérèse Coffey, the Environment Secretary. “You said you wouldn’t weaken environmental protections,” it snarled. “And yet that’s just what you are doing. You lie, and you lie, and you lie again.” The tweet was retweeted by a political affairs officer at the RSPB who is a Labour activist.

The outcry was as rapid as it was predictable. The RSPB seems to have abandoned a distinction between promoting conservation and engaging in political agitation. Perhaps influenced by the National Trust’s determination to rewrite history, or the RSPCA’s flirtation with class-based agitation over hunting with hounds, the charity now feels it should stick its beak into politics, and help bring down a Tory government.

It responded to attacks by confirming it stood by its comments. However, three hours later, it backed down, releasing a mildly shamefaced statement admitting the tweet was “below the standard we set ourselves”.

This retreat could be connected with a RSPB trustee, the environmentalist and director of the UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment Ben Caldecott, attacking the tweet as “simply not an appropriate contribution to our public discourse”. He said he would raise the matter urgently with the chief executive, Beccy Speight. Ms Speight has a background familiar in the radical world of running a modern charity. She is ex-local government, ex-National Trust and ex-Woodland Trust. She did at least have the courage to defend herself and her organisation (though not especially well) on yesterday’s Today programme, apologising for the “framing” of the tweet.

If that formula sounds like weasel words, that is because they almost certainly are. The RSPB has been under attack for what Tim Bonner, Ms Speight’s opposite number at the Countryside Alliance, identified some time ago as “the Packham tendency” in the charity. He referred to the ubiquitous television wildlife presenter Chris Packham, to whom the BBC continues to allocate immense airtime, despite his nakedly political stance on environmental and wildlife issues. Mr Packham is a vice-president of the RSPB; he is also closely associated with a militant belief in regulating game shooting to a point where it becomes unviable.

But even the RSPB has had difficulties with Mr Packham. One can imagine his anguish when, in 2021, the charity was condemned for describing how to bait an electric fence with honey to give badgers a shock and keep them away from their bird reserves. Ian Botham complained that he thought this constituted an offence under the 1992 Protection of Badgers Act. The charity backtracked rapidly.

The Countryside Alliance (which counts Labour peers as two of its three vice-presidents), other pro-field sports bodies and many country people sincerely interested in the welfare of birds believe the RSPB has ceased to concern itself mainly with conservation, but has instead embraced a leftist agenda far beyond what many of its members, and the Charity Commission, would expect. It is also pretty ungenerous to the Government, from which contracts and grants have paid the RSPB £78,281,650 since 2018: the grants alone are now almost £15 million a year.

The nature of the response to the “liars” tweet indicated its impact. Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s spin doctor, Caroline Lucas, the Green MP and the shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon all supported it. Mr McMahon capitalised on it to say: “Most will rightly conclude it’s the dying days of a Government void of positive ideas to make the country better, occupied only with ransacking anything of value.” The tweet was immediately polarising, with Mark Jenkinson, a Conservative MP, demanding a Charity Commission investigation.

An almost umbilical connection appears to have been created between charities, campaigning and being anti-Conservative – not least because so much of what the charities seem motivated to campaign against requires the overturning of government policy.

Ms Speight herself has form, accusing the Government last year of mounting an “attack on nature”. The charity particularly loathes grouse shooting, supposedly because of the detrimental effect it has on raptors such as hen harriers, and it wants the sport licensed in England as it now is in Scotland. Licences are also very selectively issued, allowing the gathering of black-headed gulls’ eggs, but the RSPB now wish that to be banned. An egg can cost a diner in a smart restaurant £8, affordable perhaps by the type of person who pays £3,000-£3,500 a gun for a day’s grouse shooting. An element of class antipathy appears to have insinuated itself into the RSPB’s world view.

Mr Bonner has lashed into this aspect of the charity’s policies. “In RSPB world,” he has written, “pheasants are always ‘non-native’, whereas the brown hare never is, despite the fact that they were both introduced by the Romans. Grouse moor management is always ‘intensifying’ despite the fact that grouse bags have been falling for decades. Raptor persecution (which we can all agree is an appalling crime) is forever increasing, despite actual incidents being at historic lows and raptor populations booming.”

He believes that “part of the reason for this is undoubtedly the mistaken belief that a narrow band of anti-shooting activists… reflect the views of the population as a whole, or even the attitudes of RSPB members.” He claims the charity is “increasingly conflicted” over essential wildlife management “as it pits practical conservation against the Packham tendency, which labels predator control “casual killing” and brings Judicial Reviews to challenge the Government on the issuing of General Licences for the control of exactly the corvid species that like nothing better than to snack on a lapwing chick.” The RSPB also wants lead shot banned for shooting live quarry, even though it is more effective at killing them cleanly than some alternatives.

The RSPB has justified its anti-shooting campaign on the basis of “growing public concern, including from our membership”. Mr Bonner has labelled this contention “distinctly shaky ground” because “there is no evidence of any growing public concern about game shooting in the public domain. In fact, the evidence – based on economic studies and demand for game shooting – is that far from being concerned about game shooting, more members of the public want to do it.” He claims Countryside Alliance polling “has consistently suggested that issues like hunting and shooting remain subjects of utter irrelevance to the vast majority of the British public.”

One suspects, on that basis, that many who donate to the charity, or leave it handsome bequests in their wills, would be aggrieved by its association with politicised left-wing causes, or its apparent belief that it is entitled to attack an elected Government in nakedly political terms. It is a long way from the “twitching”, nesting boxes and bird feeders loved by its benign supporters. They may well think differently – and so may the Charity Commission.

