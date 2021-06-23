“Left a very big mess”: Boston U.S. attorney finalist trashes Labor secretary

A finalist for U.S. attorney in Boston is publicly trashing the city's former mayor — Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

Why it matters: Rachael Rollins’ approach is perpetuating scrutiny of a troubled Cabinet secretary and fellow Democrat — and hints at the independence she may exhibit if tapped for top federal prosecutor for the eastern half of Massachusetts.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

It’s also testing the Biden communications shop’s tight-ship, no-drama approach, and would provide fuel for Republican questioning in a prospective Senate confirmation hearing.

Driving the news: Rollins, district attorney of Boston-based Suffolk County, has repeatedly complained about Walsh distancing himself from a scandal that emerged just before he started working in Washington.

In a last-minute move, the outgoing mayor named Dennis White to be the city's new police commissioner.

Two days later, Walsh suspended White after The Boston Globe reported he had faced domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife.

Walsh's replacement, acting mayor Kim Janey, fired White, but he sued to retain his job.

An independent report and subsequent court proceedings included sworn affidavits stating Walsh knew about White's past before putting him in the new job — something Walsh has denied in statements to the media.

What they're saying: “Somebody signed something under the pains and penalties of perjury. For me that has to trump … somebody just saying, ‘Yeah, that never happened,’” Rollins told "Boston Public Radio" last month.

"I think our former mayor left a very big mess for our acting mayor," she added.

Another Democrat, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), said Walsh should resign if he knew about the White accusations.

In an interview that aired Sunday, Rollins went further.

“This is a bad situation overall, because either he knew about it and he’s lying, or he didn’t know about it and you’re a terrible manager, right?” the DA told WCVB-TV’s “On the Record."

Rollins also confirmed she is one of three finalists for U.S. attorney.

The statements renewed a stir in Boston's political community, in part because Rollins would be teammates with Walsh if she joins the Biden administration.

Story continues

Administration nominees tend to remain silent while being vetted.

Rollins has now engaged in two high-profile interviews, the second coming after the first renewed scrutiny of Walsh.

The White House declined to comment.

Rollins said Tuesday in a tweet: "This unforced error has cost our City millions & counting. As taxpayers, we foot the bill. It has distracted attention away from the hard work BPD does in our communities every day. Being silent & meek isn’t in my job description. We have murders to solve."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.