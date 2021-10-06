Left vs Left, civility loses
Left-wing activists are increasingly using confrontational tactics to target politicians with whom they disagree -- stirring a debate about what kind of protests should be out of bounds.
Left-wing activists are increasingly using confrontational tactics to target politicians with whom they disagree -- stirring a debate about what kind of protests should be out of bounds.
Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.
In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."
Code names and nicknames the White House Secret Service give to those they are sworn to protect might seem inconsequential, but they can actually reveal a lot about the person. Over the years, there have been some interesting code names for members of the first family, which is why it’s only a bit surprising that […]
It was an "obnoxious and entitled display" that didn't surprise Melania Trump or any of her aides, Stephanie Grisham wrote in her forthcoming book.
President Joe Biden made a bizarre gaffe on Tuesday regarding the Michigan lieutenant governor while introducing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her deputy.
There has been a lot of speculation about Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage because the couple seems to enjoy their independent lives. During their White House years, several awkward moments made many people question how good things were behind closed doors — and now, former press secretary and chief of staff Stephanie Grisham is answering […]
In her memoir, Grisham lumps in Graham with "hangers-on" who sought to be a part of Trump's orbit, calling him out for trying to score "freebies."
Hill writes in her memoir that she was "busted" by Ivanka Trump, who was walking into the room in stilettos and "flashing me a look of surprise."
He attacked Obama, Bush, and Clinton "for failing to do something or simply for being 'idiots'" and claimed "success for himself wherever they had failed," Hill wrote.
The CNN anchor slammed the former vice president for “trying to rewrite history and pave his way to his own presidential run."
Each time Trump brought it up, British officials "would pretend not to understand the conversational thrust and change the subject," Fiona Hill wrote.
The prevailing mood among Washington insiders is to fight if China attempts to conquer Taiwan. That would be a mistake ‘There is no rational scenario in which the United States could end up in a better, more secure place after a war with China. ‘ Photograph: Taiwan Ministry Of National Defense/EPA Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the st
Can we say that the relationship between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump is frosty at best? Well, it depends on who you talk to, according to Stephanie Grisham’s new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. The former press secretary and chief of staff for the couple reveals that […]
"Everyone knew that Trump never paid attention to his brief," Fiona Hill wrote in a new book. She says that ignorance worked to foreign autocrats' advantage.
CNN’s John Berman responded to the former White House press secretary's admission with a blunt reminder.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersWhen Donald Trump’s charity was caught making an illegal political donation years ago, his longtime right-hand finance man, Allen Weisselberg, signed a letter to law enforcement that chalked it up as a mere mistake. In reality, as The Daily Beast recently revealed, employees were well aware that the money was going to a Florida politician.When the Trump Foundation made its annual tax filings with New York state that incorrectl
A group of prominent attorneys on Tuesday filed an ethics complaint against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former top Justice Department official who is under investigation for allegedly plotting to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election. The complaint https://ldad.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/DC-Ethics-Complaint-Against-Jeffrey-Clark.pdf, signed by former Justice Department lawyers and spearheaded by the group Lawyers Defending American Democracy, asks the District of Columbia Bar's disciplinary office to investigate Clark's actions and sanction him. "Mr. Clark made false statements about the integrity of the election in a concerted effort to disseminate an official statement of the United States Department of Justice that the election results in multiple states were unreliable," they wrote, noting such conduct put American democracy at grave risk.
"It was the first and only time that happened, because we came to find out that it was against the rules," Stephanie Grisham writes in her tell-all.
"I know we like the tea she’s spilling," the CNN commentator said, adding, "but she’s got no credibility."
Fiona Hill compared her experience working at the Trump White House, "with all the endless hits and explosions," to the World War II blitz.