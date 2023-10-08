Left-wing student groups accused of 'glorifying' Hamas attacks on Israel

Palestinians celebrate on top of a stolen Israeli military jeep in the streets of Gaza on Saturday - HAITHAM IMAD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Left-wing student groups at British universities have been accused of “glorifying” the Hamas attack on Israel, despite Suella Braverman’s warning that support for the banned terrorist group would be punished.

Palestine societies at the University of Warwick, University College London and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) have expressed praise on social media after the attack, which has left more than 600 dead and 100 taken hostage.

Screenshots of posts on their respective Instagram accounts have described the scenes as a “heroic fight” by “the martyrs” against “fascist and criminal settlers”.

This is despite the Home Secretary saying that she expects the police to “use the full force of the law” against anyone displaying support for Hamas following the bloody scenes on Saturday.

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) has demanded that university and students’ union chiefs “take harsh action against this despicable celebration of violence”.

The Justice for Palestine society at UCL appeared to endorse a quote from Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political chief - Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

At University College London, the Justice for Palestine society appeared to endorse a quote from Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political chief, on Instagram.

They posted the quote on their account, which said: “Our brave and hard-working Palestinian people, those freeing the world, the Palestinian resistance, in these historical moments are engaged in a heroic fight for Al-Aqsa Mosque, our sacred sites, and our prisoners.

“Over the last few days, thousands of fascist and criminal settlers desecrated the shrine of the Prophet [Muhammad] and performed their prayers there to impose sovereignty over the area.

“If the world will be silent, we will not be silent about this aggression.”

At SOAS, the student Palestine Society wrote on Instagram: “The Palestinian people have the right to resist occupation by any means necessary.”

The University of Warwick for Palestine society claimed the attack was “Gaza’s resistance against a 75-year-old military colonial occupation”, adding: “We stand in solidarity with Gaza, the martyrs, and the resistance to this vile occupation.”

And a Palestinian group at Queen Mary, University of London, likened Israel to trespassers, writing on Instagram: “You cannot be safe as a trespasser. You only have the right to give back the person’s home.”

It has sparked outrage from Jewish campus leaders, who now fear for the safety of Jewish students.

Guy Dabby-Joory, head of campaigns at the UJS, told The Telegraph: “Thousands of Jewish students across the country have spent the past two days checking up on their family and friends in Israel, and bracing themselves for a wave of antisemitism on British campuses.

“Meanwhile, their fellow students leading these societies have glorified and celebrated the murder and kidnap of hundreds of innocent men, women and children by a terrorist group proscribed in the UK.

“We urge the universities and students’ unions where these societies are registered to take harsh action against this despicable celebration of violence.”

Meanwhile, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, lit City Hall in the colours of the Israeli flag on Sunday, after he came under fire on social media for not following New York, Miami, Prague, Berlin and other cities in doing so.

The Empire State Building in New York was lit in the colours of the Israeli flag on Saturday - Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

It comes as the Metropolitan Police has vowed to take a “zero tolerance” approach to criminal displays of support for the attacks on Israel.

Scotland Yard said patrols in sensitive areas of London had been increased over the weekend and warned anyone found breaking the law would be arrested.

The comments came after a series of incidents in which people appeared to be celebrating the attacks and showing public support for Hamas, including waving flags and honking horns on the streets of the capital.

A number of demonstrations are planned in the coming days, including Vigil for Israel at 5pm on Monday outside Downing Street, and a Stop The War protest outside the Israeli Embassy at 6pm.

Andy Valentine, the Met’s deputy assistant commissioner, said: “We will take a zero tolerance approach to any activity which crosses the lines into criminality”.

Hamas was proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK Government in 2021, which means anyone can be prosecuted for wearing clothing or carrying articles in public such as flags which “arouse reasonable suspicion” that they support the group. Anyone found guilty faces up to 10 years in jail.

The universities have been contacted for comment.

