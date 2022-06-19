Leftist Petro Claims Victory in Colombia’s Presidency Election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Bristow
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gustavo Petro
    Colombian economist, politician and former guerrilla fighter

(Bloomberg) -- Gustavo Petro took the lead in Colombia’s presidential election with the majority of votes tallied, putting him within reach of enacting a radical overhaul of the nation’s pro-business economic model.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With more than 99% of ballots counted on Sunday, Petro had 50.5% to 47.3% for construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, according to Colombia’s election authorities. Petro claimed victory in a post on Twitter.

“Today is a party for the people,” he said. “Let them celebrate the first popular victory.”

Petro, 62, wants to boost import tariffs, impose higher taxes on the rich, and phase out oil and coal. Hernandez, 77, who promised a crackdown on corruption and waste, is due to issue his own statement on social media.

Assuming Petro prevails, “we expect more volatility in local markets and the weakening trend of the peso would continue,” said Ana Vera, chief economist at Panama-based IN ON Capital. Investors will be waiting for signals of who will make up Petro’s economic team, she added.

The fact that two anti-establishment candidates made it to the runoff despite one of the fastest rates of economic growth in the Americas this year is a sign that Colombians are demanding a shift away from the traditional style of politician who has led the country for decades. The outcome is also likely to upend the nation’s close relationship with the US.

“Things will not be the same again,” Mauricio Cardenas, a former Colombian finance minister who is now a regional adviser for Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said before the vote. Regardless of the winner, he added, this election marks “a turning point” for Colombia.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia Election Puts Economic Model, US Relations at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombians voted Sunday in a presidential election to choose between an ex-guerrilla who wants to transform their business-friendly economic model, and a construction magnate who is under investigation for corruption. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUS

  • Colombia elects former guerrilla Petro as first leftist president

    BOGOTA/BUCARAMANGA (Reuters) -Leftist Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla movement who has vowed profound social and economic change, won Colombia's presidency on Sunday, the first progressive to do so in the country's history. Petro beat construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez with an unexpectedly wide margin of some 719,975 votes. Petro, a former mayor of capital Bogota and current senator, has pledged to fight inequality with free university education, pension reforms and high taxes on unproductive land.

  • Drone’s infrared camera helps check train’s derailed rail cars for fire near Lawrence

    Infrared technology on a Lawrence Police Department’s drone was used to check for hot spots or fires among the wreckage after a Union Pacific coal train derailed Friday in Lawrence.

  • Lawmakers say new Iran nuclear deal unlikely

    Senators in both parties briefed recently by senior Biden administration officials on negotiations with Iran say they doubt Tehran will agree to any new deal to limit its development of nuclear weapons. Lawmakers say the administration has an offer on the table, but that Iran is showing little willingness to reestablish the Joint Comprehensive…

  • Texas A&M ousts rival Longhorns from CWS with 10-2 victory

    Trevor Werner hit the tiebreaking single in a four-run second inning and No. 5 national seed Texas A&M broke a nine-game College World Series losing streak Sunday with a 10-2 victory over rival Texas, ending the Longhorns' season. The Aggies (43-19) spotted Texas (47-22) a two-run lead before taking control of the first CWS game between programs that had met 373 times since 1904. Leading 8-2, the Aggies faced a stressful situation in the sixth inning when Jacob Palisch walked Mitchell Daly to load the bases with two outs and Ivan Melendez coming to bat.

  • 2022 NCAA Division I baseball tournament: Men's College World Series schedule, results, game times, TV info

    Notre Dame, not top-ranked Tennessee, will be among the eight teams at the Men's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

  • Germany Is Taking Steps to Bolster Gas Supplies, Habeck Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUS Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Concerns GrowThe German government will step up efforts to bolster gas storage levels after Russia reduced flows in a move Economy Minister Robert Habeck said was intended t

  • Matt Fitzpatrick holds his nerve to see off American challenge to win US Open – latest reaction

    US Open 2022 full leaderboard and latest scores

  • Bitcoin recovers, climbs 7.6% to pass $20,400

    Bitcoin on Sunday rose around 7.6% to $20,404 from its previous close, signaling a recovery from a sharp drop on Saturday. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now up 16.7% from this year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18, when it tumbled on investor worries about growing troubles in the crypto industry and amid a general pull-back from riskier assets. Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities, on Sunday said the rise in Bitcoin was likely the result of retail investors buying up the digital currency over the weekend, when few professional traders are working.

  • Giants claim Yermin Mercedes off waivers from White Sox, assign to Triple-A

    The Giants reportedly have claimed Yermin Mercedes, who briefly broke out for the White Sox in 2021.

  • Spain’s Premier Trounced by Conservatives in Regional Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Spain’s main opposition party won a landslide election victory in the country’s most populous region on Sunday, adding to the uphill battle Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces to win re-election next year.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUS Rejects China’

  • Why Chevron Plunged 15% This Week

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) fell 15.4% this week compared to where they closed out last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as economic decline looks increasingly likely. The price of a barrel of oil plunged Friday as recessionary fears grew, outweighing the concerns over supplies from global geopolitical hostilities. The price for West Texas Intermediate crude, Brent, and natural gas all tumbled around 5% for the day for July contracts.

  • Sri Lanka’s Economy Grinds to Halt as Fuel Supplies Run Dry

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s economic activity is coming to a near standstill as the island nation, facing its worst financial crisis, runs out of fuel for transport with little sign of fresh supplies arriving.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUS Rejects China’s Claims Ov

  • Apple Store Workers in Maryland Become First in US to Unionize

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Apple store workers near Baltimore voted for a union Saturday, becoming the first organized store in the US in a landmark decision that could change the face of the tech giant’s retail operation. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUS Rejects China’s Cl

  • Texas woman pleads guilty on 26 counts of voter fraud over alleged vote harvesting operation

    A Texas woman pleaded guilty to voter fraud, including counts for illegal voting, unlawful possession of a mail ballot, and running a vote-harvesting operation.

  • In a rare moment of goodwill, Trump expressed concern for President Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle: 'I hope he's ok'

    Speaking in Memphis, Tennessee, Donald Trump said of the president's bike fall, "We do hope that Biden's okay. That was scary."

  • Seven presidential contenders for the GOP in 2024

    Former President Trump is still the dominant figure in the Republican Party, but his stranglehold is loosening. Trump-backed candidates have had a mixed record in GOP primaries so far this cycle, with high-profile losses in Georgia, Nebraska and a key South Carolina district undercutting many other wins. The work of the House select committee on…

  • Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

    Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack. In Otero County, where the crisis over certifying the state’s June 7 primary election began, County Commissioner Vickie Marquardt struck a defiant tone as she relented under pressure from the state’s Democratic attorney general, Democratic secretary of state and a state Supreme Court dominated by Democratic appointees. “If we get removed from office, nobody is going to be here fighting for the ranchers, and that’s where our fight should be right now,” said Marquardt, the commission chairwoman in a county where former President Donald Trump won nearly 62% of the vote in 2020.

  • Majority of Americans say Trump should be criminally charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, new poll shows

    Nearly 6 in 10 Americans said Trump should be criminally charged in connection with the January 6 riot, a new Ipsos/ABC News poll said.

  • Former White House aide says she heard Trump in private blurt out 'Can you believe I lost to this guy?' while watching Biden on TV

    Ex-Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said it's going to be hard to prove the former president's intention in perpetuating the "Big Lie."