Leftist political novice to be sworn in as Peru's president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
REGINA GARCIA CANO and MAURICIO MUNOZ
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Pedro Castillo, a leftist political novice who has promised to be a champion of his country’s poor, on Wednesday will be sworn in as Peru’s president.

The rural teacher who has never held political office before will assume office less than two weeks after he was declared the winner of the June 6 runoff election. He will succeed President Francisco Sagasti, whom Congress appointed in November to lead the South American nation after weeks of political turmoil.

Castillo, who up until days ago lived with his family in an adobe home deep in the Andes, will face a deeply divided Congress that will make it extremely challenging for him to fulfill his ill-defined campaign promises to aid the poor, who are now estimated to make up about a third of the country’s population. His political savviness will be immediately tested, and his ability to reach agreements could even determine if Congress allows him to finish his term.

“The government of Pedro Castillo still maintains us with considerable uncertainty; we still do not have clear his main lines of policy,” said Claudia Navas, an analyst with the global firm Control Risks. “However, we foresee that possibly, due to the characteristics of the Peruvian political system and the current general political and economic situation of the country, Castillo will maintain a more pragmatic position than he announced during the campaign.”

“The key is to build those consensuses and add strength to the proposals on how he is going to achieve them,” she added.

Castillo defeated his opponent, right-wing career politician Keiko Fujimori, by just 44,000 votes. Peru’s poor and rural citizens supported Castillo and his slogan “No more poor in a rich country,” while the elites favored Fujimori, the daughter of controversial former president Alberto Fujimori. He stunned voters and observers by rising from a pool of 18 candidates and advancing to the runoff, in first place no less.

Castillo’s initial proposal to nationalize the nation’s mining industry set off alarm bells among business leaders. While that stance has softened, he remains committed to rewriting the constitution that was approved under the regime of Fujimori’s father.

Peru is the second largest copper exporter in the world and mining accounts for almost 10% of its GDP and 60% of its exports. Its economy has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, increasing the poverty level and eliminating the gains of a decade.

In November, Peru had three presidents in a single week after one was impeached by Congress over corruption allegations and protests forced his successor to resign. Lawmakers then appointed Sagasti.

Thousands of small businesses have closed over the past 16 months, and the political uncertainty following the election has led to the withdrawal of millions of dollars from local banks.

Enrique Castellanos, an economics professor at the Peruvian University of the Pacific, told a radio station that Castillo must build trust in the business community.

“Confidence takes time to maintain and it goes away very quickly,” he said.

The pandemic has pushed Peru’s medical and cemetery infrastructure beyond capacity. It has also deepened people’s mistrust of government as it mismanaged the COVID-19 response and a secret vaccination drive for the well-connected erupted into a national scandal.

Castillo has promised COVID-19 vaccines for all Peruvians.

Castillo until recently was a rural schoolteacher in the country’s third-poorest district. The son of illiterate peasants led a teachers’ strike in 2017. He is married and has two children.

His swearing in ceremony will be attended by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who was also a schoolteacher, the King of Spain Felipe VI and several South American presidents, among them the leaders of Chile, Sebastián Piñera; Colombia, Iván Duque; and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

___

Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peru's Castillo assumes presidency amid political storms in divided nation

    Peru's Pedro Castillo will assume the presidency on Wednesday with little time to catch his breath as he battles the world's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, tensions in his socialist party and weak congressional support in a starkly divided nation. Castillo, the son of peasant farmers, will be sworn into office at around midday local time (1500 GMT) in Congress and will then address the nation, which was split almost in half by a polarized June 6 ballot won by a margin of just 44,000 votes. The abrupt rise of Castillo, a former teacher, has shaken Peru's traditional political elite and stung copper producers fearful of his plans to hike taxes on mining to fund health and education reforms, and revamp the Andean nation's constitution.

  • Peru's new first family leaves behind rural home

    The humble home of the Castillo family, located in one of the poorest districts of Peru's Andes mountains, feels empty now that the family has left for the capital of Lima, where Pedro Castillo will be sworn in as Peru’s president on Wednesday. (July 27)

  • A former schoolteacher who champions the poor, Peru's new president takes office amid deep divisions

    He has never held elective office and was little known until a few months ago. Now Pedro Castillo must govern a divided nation.

  • Indian hoteliers test clout in lawsuits against big chains

    Hotel owner Vimal Patel has traced a familiar path to success in the U.S. hospitality industry. Patel is part of the Indian diaspora, which owns a sizeable share of the hotels and motels in the country. Now he’s spearheading a legal fight that reflects the growing clout and confidence of Indian Americans in the hospitality sector — and the toll of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses.

  • Man who lit fire to Tampa Champs store to be sentenced today

    TAMPA — The man who admitted setting fire to a north Tampa sporting goods store during a night of riots last year will be in a federal courtroom Wednesday to face sentencing. Terrance Lee Hester Jr. pleaded guilty in March to a federal arson charge. He faces a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison. Hester, 21, was seen on video tossing a flaming white cloth through a broken ...

  • Andrew Chafin bids farewell to Cubs fans as he heads to A’s

    The Cubs traded Andrew Chafin to the As for a pair of minor leaguers.

  • Remington: US gunmaker offers $33m to Sandy Hook shooting victims

    Victims' families from Sandy Hook elementary school sued Remington for the sale of the rifle.

  • Peru's new first family leaving behind rural, Andean home

    The humble two-story, adobe home of the Castillo family, located in one of the poorest districts of Peru deep in the Andes, feels a little empty now. Lilia Paredes packed up the family’s belongings within the last week, neatly folding her husband’s shirts and picking some plates and silverware in between visits from farmers from nearby villages stopping by to say goodbye. A neo-baroque presidential palace awaits Paredes, her husband and Peruvian President-elect Pedro Castillo, and their two children — should the family chose to live in the historic building.

  • Drought-Stressed Chile Is Reining In Its Privatized Water Model

    (Bloomberg) -- Chilean senators approved a decade-old bill to reform the country’s water code, including setting horizons on entitlements and enshrining access as a human right.In a unanimous vote late Tuesday, lawmakers pushed through a package of changes that include capping currently unlimited water rights at a maximum of 30 years and empowering regulators to suspend rights that aren’t being used or if supplies are at risk. Agriculture accounts for most water consumption in Chile, which is a

  • England ends quarantine for vaccinated visitors from US, EU

    Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England without quarantining starting next week, the U.K. government said Wednesday — a move welcomed by Britain’s ailing travel industry. The British government said people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the U.S. or the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs for the European Union and several other countries, will be able to take pre- and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating for 10 days. Visitors from France will continue to face quarantine when arriving in England.

  • The six surprising benefits of drinking alcohol

    A small glass of wine a day can reduce the risk of early death for heart attack or stroke patients, according to a new study from University College London. Scientists found among people who had suffered a stroke, heart attack or angina, those who consumed a modest amount of alcohol – approximately one unit, which is the equivalent of a small glass of wine or a single serving of gin and tonic – were 27 per cent less likely to die of a heart attack than teetotallers. “Our findings suggest people

  • Retired US general says the Trump White House 'was complicit in the planning' of January 6 insurrection

    Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, a retired Army officer, was tasked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with reviewing the US Capitol's security after January 6.

  • Laura Ingraham’s 'Despicable' Response To Cops' Jan. 6 Testimony Slammed On Twitter

    The Fox News personality mocked police officers who testified about fending off violent Donald Trump supporters with a spoof awards ceremony.

  • Here's what could happen to the Trump Organization now

    Since Donald Trump won the 2016 election, his namesake company has appeared to be running in place. The Trump Organization hasn't opened a new property since its (now shuttered) Vancouver hotel in February 2017. Its biggest plans for expansion - two new lower-cost hotel chains aimed at Trump-friendly states - were canceled in 2019. Trump had left his adult sons Eric and Donald Jr. in charge, along with now-indicted executive Allen Weisselberg. They appeared to be simply trying to hold Trump's od

  • Twitter Users Dunk On George P. Bush After 'Humiliating' Trump Snub

    He kissed up to Trump only for the former president to endorse his rival.

  • GOP Rep. Clyde defends comparison of Jan. 6 rioters to "tourists" during fiery exchange

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) defended comments made during a House committee hearing in which he compared the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot to a "normal visit." The big picture: In a heated back-and-forth during a Rules Committee meeting on Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who sits on the select committee investigating the attack, pressed Clyde on whether he had watched the officers' testimony earlier in the day.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Fox News' Bret Baier Hits Out At Republicans Dismissing Capitol Riot Inquiry

    "You cannot watch this testimony and say that it’s not a big deal," the Fox News anchor said.

  • GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik lies and says 'Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility' for the pro-Trump January 6 insurrection

    Stefanik was echoing a talking point that has become central to the GOP's effort to whitewash the deadly insurrection and rewrite history.

  • A Capitol Police Officer Slammed His Fist on the Table While Addressing January 6-Denying Congressmen

    Meanwhile, other officers' testimony suggested that what happened that day was not all random.

  • Geraldo Rivera Tells Sean Hannity On His Own Show: You've Been Gaslighting

    “I think you’ve been, with all due respect and I love you, gaslighting, changing the subject," Rivera told his fellow Fox News personality.