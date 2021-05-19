Leftists scored big victory in Chile, but Venezuela’s Maduro is celebrating too soon | Opinion

Andres Oppenheimer
·3 min read

Chile, Latin America’s most successful economy in recent decades, made a sharp turn to the left in the May 16 elections for members of an assembly that will draft a new Constitution. Independent leftists and the Communist Party were among the largest minorities elected to the 155-seat body and will have a veto power in drafting the country’s new charter.

It’s too early to speculate that Chile will go downhill like Venezuela or that it will follow in the footsteps of its populist-run neighbors Argentina and Bolivia. It’s possible, but there are some reasons to hope that it won’t happen.

To be sure, Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro was among the first to celebrate the election results. Before election day was over, a euphoric Maduro tweeted his congratulations to the Chilean people for “this great historic step,” which,he said, marked a “categorical rejection to savage neo-liberalism.”

On Monday, the first business day after Chile’s vote for its Constitutional Assembly, Chile’s stock market tumbled by almost 10 percent.

There was a consensus in Chile that the election results were a strong rebuff to the political establishment that has ruled Chile for the past three decades. President Sebastian Piñera conceded that, “We have not been adequately tuned in to the demands and wishes of citizens.”

Piñera’s center-right coalition won only 37 seats, falling short of the 55 seats it would have needed to have veto power over articles in the constitution.

The election for a Constitutional Assembly to replace the one in existence since the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet was decided in a national referendum after massive street protests in 2019. At the time, millions of Chileans demonstrated against the country’s social inequalities.

Paradoxically, Chile has reduced poverty from 7 percent to 40 percent of the population over the past three decades, more than any other Latin American country. Extreme poverty has fallen 2 percent from 34 percent over the same period, according to Libertad y Desarrollo, a pro-free-market think tank.

There are serious issues pending in Chile, such as a state-run pensions system to protect the most vulnerable, but inequality has been diminishing in recent decades. While the income of the wealthiest 10 percent of Chileans grew by 30 percent between 1990 and 2015, the income of the poorest 10 percent rose by 145 percent, according to the United Nations Development Program.

This week, I talked to Patricio Fernandez, a writer and founder of The Clinic, one of Chile’s most successful digital political magazines. He has just been elected to a seat on the Constitutional Assembly, as an independent.

Asked about Maduro’s celebratory tweet and about fears in business circles that Chile will shift to the radical left, Fernandez told me that none of that is likely to happen.

“Nobody here campaigned with an image of Hugo Chavez, or of Maduro. That would have been a recipe to lose votes,” Fernandez said. “Chile is a country that has capitalism in its veins. Our public squares, where people go on Sundays, are the shopping malls.”

Still, he told me, “There’s no question that the neo-liberal period is over.” Chile’s new constitution will have to guarantee a social-security system for pensioners and other safety nets for the poor, which will require increased social spending, he said.

“Is it naive or stupid to be fearful about Chile’s future? No! Is it naive or stupid to be hopeful for a better future? No!” Fernandez said. “I’ll concede to you that, for now, there’s a high degree of uncertainty.”

Indeed, many things may happen, including a not-so-bad constitution. Moderates across the political spectrum may still find common ground to draft a reasonable charter.

In the worst-case scenario, Chile will go downhill, like Venezuela did. In the best-case scenario, Chile will keep growing, perhaps at a slower pace but more equitably, while becoming a model for other countries on how to overcome social upheavals within the rule of law. But don’t cry for Chile yet — it’s in uncharted political territory.

Don’t miss the “Oppenheimer Presenta” TV show on Sundays at 8 pm E.T. on CNN en Español. Twitter: @oppenheimera

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

    Colombia’s oil industry is yet again under considerable pressure, despite the national government in Bogota attempting to reactivate the economically crucial sector

  • Colombia’s class war turns hot on the streets of Cali

    Poor and indigenous protesters have been met with deadly force by armed civilians and police representing interests of the wealthy People protest last week in the Siloé neighbourhood, scene of clashes between demonstrators and police, in Cali, Colombia. Photograph: Ernesto Guzman Jr./EPA A convoy of brightly painted buses descended from Colombia’s westernmost mountain range, heading for the city of Cali, where tens of thousands had taken to the streets demanding a shake-up of the country’s deeply unequal status quo. Along the way, well-wishers cheered on the caravan and drivers honked in approval. But as the procession approached Cali’s prosperous southern reaches, it reached a roadblock set up by men in civilian clothing, believed to be from wealthy neighbourhoods nearby. Then the shooting started. “Men in white shirts were firing on us – and the shots kept coming,” said Robert Molina, a leader from the indigenous Nasa community, who was in the convoy. “They were firing from armoured 4x4 trucks, straight out of the windows.” Footage of the incident – recorded and shared by victims, bystanders and perpetrators – is chilling. In one clip, a man in shorts and a white T-shirt fires a pistol at a band of indigenous protesters. In another, a group of men in polo shirts brandish automatic weapons. At least 10 people were injured in the attack, and similar incidents were reported across the city. “We’re seen as enemies by the establishment in Colombia and that’s nothing new,” said Aida Quilcue, an indigenous leader. “Because we represent the poor and ignored in this country.” A 2016 peace agreeement with the Marxist insurgents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) formally ended five decades of bitter conflict – often fought along class lines – that left 260,000 dead and 7 million displaced. Anti-government protesters man a roadblock they set up after a night of clashes with the police in Yumbo, near Cali, on Tuesday. Photograph: Andres Gonzalez/AP With its provisions for land reform and rural development, the deal was supposed to turn Colombia’s class war cold, and many of the nation’s poor saw it as a chance for social justice. But such hopes went unrealized and, with the current unrest entering its fourth week, some worry that Colombia’s social classes are as bitterly divided as they ever were. At least 51 people have been killed, 43 at the hands of police and at least one shot dead by a group of men in civilian clothes. Dozens of disciplinary investigations have been launched, and three officers have been charged with murder. On Monday night, as explosions and smoke filled the streets of Yumbo, a satellite town outside Cali, fresh reports abounded of civilians arming themselves to break the protesters’ barricades. Meanwhile, a doctor in the city was dismissed from her job after she called on self-defense groups to “kill some thousand Indians”. “Colombia tried to peacefully resolve class conflict with the peace process, which sought to tackle the root causes of conflict” said Katherine Aguirre, a security expert at the Igarape Institute in Cali. “But as we are seeing right now, we haven’t managed that.” The current protests began on 28 April over an unpopular and since-axed plan for tax reform, and grew into a howl of outrage over police violence and structural inequality. But Colombia’s political class has attempted to cast largely peaceful protesters as beholden to leftist insurgent groups, including dissident factions of the Farc that never honored the 2016 peace accord. Demonstrators show items collected from the ground during the protests that, according to them, were shot by the police in Cali. Photograph: Luisa González/Reuters In Cali, where bus stations and police kiosks have been vandalized, fuel shortages have been widespread, and entire neighbourhoods have been blockaded by demonstrators, perceptions of protesters and the police often fall along class lines. One afternoon last week, residents of the wealthy neighbourhood of El Peñón, filled the pavements of a tree-lined avenue that flanks the city’s river. In the shadows of the vast condominium complexes replete with pools, gyms and 24-hour private security, crowds cheered a procession of officers from the police’s anti-riot unit, known by its Spanish acronym Esmad, which has been blamed for much of the bloodshed. “It’s not fair that after everything they’ve done for us, people still don’t believe in the police – but we do,” said Isabel García, who lives in the neighbourhood and owns a stationery shop. Like other attendees, she was dressed in white. “If people want to march in peace, we don’t have a problem with that, but we don’t want any aggression from them.” Antonio González, another business owner, adjusted his Cartier spectacles and said: “The police and the army are protecting us from protesters and indigenous people that have come to vandalize our property and threaten our community.” If it appears like the two ends of Colombia’s political spectrum sing from different hymn sheets, it is because they do, said Carlos González, a professor of sociology at the Universidad del Valle in Cali. Indigenous guard Abner Bisus, left, 27, takes part in a protest against the government of Colombian President Iván Duque, in Cali, last week. Photograph: Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images “A large part of the Colombian establishment doesn’t understand that these calls for change are coming from the people in the streets of cities, and not from an armed guerrilla group in the countryside,” said González. “The political class – along with certain sectors of the bourgeoisie and the military leadership – doesn’t get really that, which is why civilians are taking up weapons against civilians,” he said. “We’ve gone from the army collaborating with civilian paramilitaries during the war to citizens now becoming para-police in the cities.” Colombia, with its vast and entrenched inequality, has long been defined by class boundaries. Cities are divided into strata, or estratos, with the intention that utility bills and other services can be adjusted accordingly. But in reality, the estratos usually serve as castes that make social climbing impossible, with indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities most often trapped. The pandemic has only exacerbated inequality. Amid one of the longest lockdowns in the world, the number of Colombians living in extreme poverty grew by 2.8 million people last year. Red rags were hung outside homes, in a desperate signal that those inside were hungry. And as people got poorer, they also got sicker, with those from the poorest estrato 10 times more likely to be hospitalized or die from Covid-19 than those from the wealthiest. “If you’re from estrato 1, the only thing you can dream of is getting out,” said Yuliana Ospina, an out-of-work manicurist in Siloé, a downtrodden neighbourhood that straddles the city’s western hills. “It would be so beautiful to dream of something else.”

  • Colombia protests stretch into fourth week, demonstrators vow to carry on

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Colombia's wave of anti-government protests entered their fourth week on Wednesday, as unions, student groups and others turned out at marches to demand social change amid intermittent talks between the government and strike organizers. The attorney general's office has confirmed 15 deaths connected to protests, while one human rights group tallies more than 40. President Ivan Duque earlier this week ordered the clearance of road blockades around the country, which have caused shortages of food and gasoline.

  • Soccer-Turkey's Erdogan says UEFA decision to move CL final was political

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said UEFA's decision to move the Champions League final between English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea to Porto from Istanbul was political. "A couple of years ago, we were notified that the final would be played in Turkey, but things took a sudden turn when two English clubs qualified to play the final," Erdogan said on Turkish television on Wednesday.

  • Dominican politician arrested on cocaine-trafficking charges in Miami

    A Dominican politician who flew to Miami to attend a son’s graduation was arrested upon arrival on charges of cocaine trafficking.

  • Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle electric MPV will start at $34,750

    Canoo, hopeful makers of multiple electric vehicles based on a skateboard-style platform that houses the batteries and motors, announced that its Lifestyle Vehicle will start at $34,750 before any incentives. Canoo also plans to sell a Pickup Truck and a Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle based on the same EV platform. It's certainly worth noting that Canoo calls these prices estimates with the following footnote: "Targeted price ranges reflect current estimates and are subject to change."

  • Group of U.S. senators backs $46 billion in relief for Postal Service

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators introduced legislation on Wednesday to provide the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years. The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee voted unanimously to approve companion legislation last week. The legislation would eliminate a requirement that USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits for 75 years and would require postal employees to enroll in the Medicare government-retiree health plan.

  • Conspiracy theories are no longer the domain of lovable weirdos tracking Bigfoot - they're a sinister problem

    In his new book, investigative journalist Dave Neiwert argues that conspiracy theories such as QAnon, appeal to Americans' desire for heroism.

  • Biden comes under fire from Congress after waiving sanctions on Russian gas pipeline company

    Republicans accused Biden of placating German Chancellor Angela Merkel and handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a geopolitical win.

  • Trump organization under criminal investigation, Las Vegas to remove covid restrictions June 1, President Biden test drives new Ford truck

    Julie Hyman discusses some of Wednesday’s business headlines, including: New York’s AG investigating Trump Organization in criminal capacity, Las Vegas Strip reopening June 1, and Ford unveiling EV F-150 for President Biden’s visit.

  • House Democrats to introduce legislation aimed at closing gun loopholes

    Eight House Democrats are set to introduce gun legislation on Wednesday in an effort to close existing loopholes and prevent mass shootings, according to a statement obtained by ABC News from the office of Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., one of the bill's sponsors. The legislation would close loopholes by regulating so-called "ghost guns" as well as concealable assault rifles that fire armor-piercing ammunition, according to the release. It would assist states in enforcing existing laws by "requiring federal authorities to alert state and local law enforcement within 24 hours when an ineligible individual lies on a background check and tries to purchase a firearm" and it would codify the Trump administration's regulation of "bump stocks," the release says.

  • Israel targets homes of Hamas commanders as Gaza fighting hits day 10

    The fighting in the Gaza Strip has entered its tenth day with efforts toward a ceasefire ramping up but still yielding little progress.Why it matters: 219 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, at least half of them civilians, according to the Gaza health ministry. Israel is now under growing international pressure to end its operation, including from the Biden administration, Israeli officials say.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Hamas continued to fire rockets towards Israel on Wednesday but the numbers decreased and the fire focused on towns and cities in southern Israel. Israeli officials say Hamas has begun rationing its rockets, fearing the fighting could continue for a longer period than expected.The Israeli air force continued its airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday and said it was focusing on Hamas and Islamic Jihad field commanders’ houses and on parts of Hamas’ tunnel system in Gaza.Behind the scenes: When Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Tuesday to his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, he focused much more on the need for de-escalation than on Israel's right to self-defense, according to the Israeli officials. That's a shift from previous communications between top U.S. and Israeli officials.Meanwhile Egypt, Qatar and the UN are leading the push towards a ceasefire.Egypt presented to Israel and Hamas a proposal for a basic "quiet for quiet" ceasefire, Israeli officials say.Hamas officials told the Egyptians they're ready for a ceasefire but want Israel to take steps regarding the situation in Jerusalem, while Israel refuses to discuss any agreement that would link the Gaza conflict to Jerusalem, sources familiar with the talks tell me. The backstory: The current escalation began last Monday in Jerusalem after Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, where Palestinians had been protesting the possible evictions of six Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers. After the raid, Hamas fired rockets on Israel.What they're saying: “We don’t stand with a timer. We want to achieve the goals of the operation. Previous operations lasted a long time so it is not possible to set a time frame on the operation," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a briefing to foreign ambassadors on Wednesday.Privately, Israeli officials say the ceasefire talks could gain momentum in the next 24 hours, but contend that such a pause would be fragile and could collapse quickly.What’s next: The Israeli security cabinet is expected to convene on Wednesday to discuss the ceasefire talks.In New York, negotiations on a French-led draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire are expected to start.On Thursday, the UN General Assembly will convene to discuss the Gaza crisis. It's unclear if the meeting will include a vote on a non-binding resolution. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • PM Modi's rating falls to new low as India reels from COVID-19

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings have fallen to a new low, two surveys showed, as the country struggles to contain a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Modi, who swept to power in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 with the biggest majority of any Indian politician in three decades, has long fostered the image of a powerful nationalist leader. But India's COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million this week, exposing a lack of preparation and eroding Modi's support base, according to U.S. data intelligence company Morning Consult's tracker of a dozen global leaders.

  • 12 celebrities who have opened up about their choice to not have kids

    Parenting is not the right path for everyone. These celebrities have opened up about their decisions not to have children for various reasons.

  • Spain sends army as 5,000 migrants reach Ceuta

    Footage from local Faro TV channel showed soldiers in armored vehicles guarding the enclave's beach as dozens of migrants emerged from the water while hundreds of potential migrants stood on the Moroccan side of the fence between the enclave and Morocco.Soldiers started patrolling the border along with Spanish police, Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE. As many as 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam into Ceuta on Monday (May 17) and Tuesday (May 18), he said.A spokesman for Ceuta's government delegation said soldiers will also work with police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets.One person died in Monday's crossing, the spokesman said.

  • Indian data suggests runaway COVID infections as deaths hit daily record

    Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to COVID-19, a chain of private laboratories said on Wednesday, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529. India reported 267,334 new daily infections on Wednesday, taking its tally to 25.5 million, the world's second highest after the United States, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed. For months, nowhere has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new variant discovered there fuelled a surge of up to more than 400,000 new infections a day.

  • Family’s anger as Priti Patel delays report into murder of private detective

    The family of Daniel Morgan are "suspicious" of Priti Patel's motives after the Home Secretary delayed the publication of an independent report into the private investigator's murder at the 11th hour. Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of a pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10, 1987. Despite five police inquiries and two collapsed trials, nobody has been brought to justice over the killing and there have been allegations of police corruption and cover-ups linked to the now defunct News of the World newspaper. An independent report ordered by Theresa May in 2013 had been due to be made public on Monday – but Ms Patel has put its publication on ice, claiming checks to ensure there is no threat to national security or risk to life need to be made. Raju Bhatt, the Morgan family's lawyer, said: "From the family's perspective, they have every reason to be suspicious about the motives behind this very belated and completely unwarranted intervention by the Home Secretary. "We have to remember that the Home Office itself was complicit in the failings to confront this police corruption all through these decades until the panel [that carried out the inquiry] was set up." The panel also expressed concern at the Home Secretary's move, saying in a statement: "This review is being sought on the basis of the Home Office ensuring the report's compliance with the department's obligations under the Human Rights Act 1998 and for reasons of national security. "The Home Office advised it would make redactions if it did not consider the Report complied with these obligations. "A review of this nature has not been raised previously in the eight years since the panel was established in 2013. The panel believes that this last-minute requirement is unnecessary and is not consistent with the panel's independence." The panel's remit was to address questions relating to the murder, including the police handling of the case, the role corruption played in protecting Morgan's killer and the links between private investigators, police and journalists connected to the case. A Home Office spokesman said: "Under the terms it was commissioned in 2013, it is for the Home Secretary to publish the report, which she hopes to do as soon as possible. The Home Secretary also has an obligation to make sure the report complies with human rights and national security considerations. "This has nothing to do with the independence of the report and the Home Office is not seeking to make edits to it. As soon as we receive the report, we can begin those checks and agree a publication date. "The Home Secretary fully supports the family first approach and is hoping to meet them to discuss the report and its findings in person."

  • Route 59 closed in Bartlett after 'shooting incident': police

    Part of Route 59 in Bartlett was closed Wednesday after a "shooting incident."

  • Pelosi on what Republicans fear about a Jan. 6 commission: 'It sounds like they're afraid of the truth'

    During a press conference on Wednesday, before the vote on a bill that would create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to a reporter’s question about what some Republicans fear from such a panel. “I don’t know. You’d have to ask them what they’re afraid of,” Pelosi said. “It sounds like they’re afraid of the truth, and that’s most unfortunate.”

  • Men arrested over pro-Palestinian convoy linked to previous anti-Semitic incident

    A pro-Palestine convoy car, from which activists chanted: "F--- the Jews, rape their daughters" was linked to another “anti-Semitic attack” hours before, it has emerged, as plans for another protest circulated online. On Sunday, activists protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza drove in convoy through Jewish neighbourhoods in north-west London. The Metropolitan Police have since arrested and bailed four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted through a megaphone from a car. On Monday, The Telegraph revealed that police forces in Manchester and Essex were also investigating separate reports of anti-Semitic incidents. The multiple investigations prompted the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, to warn that incidents of anti-Semitism in the UK would “continue, or indeed worsen”, until the conflict in the Middle East subsides.