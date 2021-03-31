Leftover evidence leads to arrests in magistrate office vandalism

Mar. 31—Leftover evidence in the homes of two Pittsburgh men helped lead police to the vandals who caused thousands of dollars in damage and delayed hearings at three magistrates offices, according to Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies.

Jacob Klinger, 27, of Stanton Heights, and Brandon Orozco, 31, of Lawrenceville, were both taken into custody Tuesday morning by deputies.

Another man, 26-year-old Kevin Kiley, was arrested in November in connection with the same incidents.

The charges stem Nov. 12 vandalism at the Magistrate's Offices in McKees Rocks, Forest Hills and Baldwin where suspects sealed the entry doors with foam insulation and the keyholes with epoxy glue, said Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus. The doors in Baldwin and Forest Hills were also locked with a U-shaped bike lock.

Police interviewed Kiley in the days after the vandalism, according to the criminal complaints against the men, and he allegedly admitted to his role in the acts. He named Orozco and Klinger, police said, indicating that the latter was the mastermind behind the vandalism.

Kiley told investigators the initial plan was to stage a protest in front of the magistrates' offices in order to stop eviction hearings, according to the complaint. The trio decided they did not have enough people, the opted for vandalism instead.

They'd also intended similar vandalism at the magistrate's office in Carrick but decided against it when they were almost caught in Baldwin, according to the complaint.

Police said a search of Orozco's home turned up a can of foam insulation and two containers of plastic bonder. Police found two empty Loctite thread locker packages in Klinger's hall closet, investigators said, and another in his vehicle. A safe in his bedroom allegedly held three cans of insulation foam and a piece of a Loctite thread locker.

The three are all charged with obstructing the administration of law, conspiracy, criminal mischief and institutional vandalism. Preliminary hearings for Orozco and Klinger are scheduled for April 20, while Kiley is set to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

