Leftwing party opposed to mining project wins Greenland vote

Inuit Ataqatigiit party supporters celebrate election victory
·2 min read

A left-wing environmentalist party opposed to a controversial mining project won a clear victory in Greenland's parliamentary election, according to results released Wednesday.

With 36.6 percent of the vote, Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) was ahead of Siumut, a social democratic party that has dominated politics in the Danish territory since it gained autonomy in 1979.

"Thank you to the people who trusted us to work with the people in the centre for the next four years," IA leader Mute Egede said on KNR public television after the results were announced.

IA, which was previously in opposition, is expected to grab 12 out of the 31 seats in the Inatsisartut, the local parliament, up from eight currently.

But without an absolute majority, the most likely scenario is that IA joins forces with smaller parties to form a coalition.

Siumut, which headed the outgoing government, was partly weakened by internal struggles. It gained 29.4 percent of the vote, still two percentage points higher than its results in the 2018 election.

The dividing line between the two parties was whether to authorise a controversial giant rare earth and uranium mining project, which is currently the subject of public hearings.

The Kuannersuit deposit, in the island's south, is considered one of the world's richest in uranium and rare earth minerals -- a group of 17 metals used as components in everything from smartphones to electric cars and weapons.

IA has called for a moratorium on uranium mining, which would effectively put a halt to the project.

Divisions over Kuannersuit originally triggered the snap election in the territory after one of the smaller parties left the ruling Siumut coalition.

Opponents say the project, led by the Chinese-owned Australian group Greenland Minerals, has too many environmental risks, including radioactive waste.

Egede told KNR he would immediately start discussions to "explore different forms of cooperation" before forming a coalition government.

The 34-year-old, who has been a member of the Inatsisartut since 2015, took over the reins of the left-green party a little over two years ago.

str-cbw/jll/txw

Recommended Stories

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Experts warn new variants coming from Brazil could undermine global efforts to control the pandemic.

  • Kim says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang. Experts say Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, with North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown unleashing further shock on an economy devastated by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear weapons program. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during an opening speech at a meeting of the Workers’ Party’s cell secretaries on Tuesday.

  • Pro-Trump women's organization stands by Matt Gaetz, invites him to speak at summit

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump stick together, as demonstrated by the Women for America First organization inviting embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to speak at their upcoming summit. Women for America First is ardently pro-Trump, and hasn't wavered in its support since the group organized the March for Trump rally in D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. On Tuesday evening, Women for America First championed Gaetz as one of the "few members of Congress" who will "stand up and fight on behalf of President Trump and his America First agenda," and that's why he's been invited to speak Friday at the group's "Save America Summit." Gaetz is the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state, but Politico reports that Women for America First doesn't seem to find this troubling — the group states on its website that it "won't be pushed around by bullies who tell us who we are 'supposed' to like." Gaetz, who has denied having sex with a 17-year-old girl, tweeted that he was thankful for the invitation, and looked forward to sharing his "vision for our great nation" at the Save America Summit, held at — where else? — Trump's Doral resort in Miami. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationCOVID-19 opened doors to takeout cocktails, outdoor dining. States are now deciding whether to close them.Report: Matt Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon from Trump

  • Thai rescue unit frees Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    Thai rescue workers said on Wednesday they had freed a Buddhist monk trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand's Phitsanulok province, after he went inside days ago to meditate. The monk, identified by a local rescue unit as 46-year-old Phra Ajarn Manas, was on a pilgrimage from another province and had gone into the Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok on Saturday. An unseasonal rainstorm that struck on Sunday and continued through Tuesday flooded parts of the cave while he was inside, the local rescue unit said on its Facebook page.

  • NRA's Wayne LaPierre fled to a friend's luxury yacht to escape public outrage over mass shootings

    Wayne LaPierre spoke about the yacht in a deposition filed over the weekend as part of the NRA's bankruptcy case in Dallas.

  • Five killed in Myanmar as troops open fire on protesters

    More than 580 people have been killed, according to an activist group, in the turmoil in Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup that ended a brief period of civilian-led democracy. Security forces opened fire on Wednesday on protesters in the northwestern town of Kale as they demanded the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government, a resident told Reuters. The Mizzima and Irrawaddy news outlets said five people were killed and several wounded.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line unveiled 3 new cruises this summer after announcing new vaccine requirement for all passengers and crew

    Several cruise lines - including Royal Caribbean and Virgin Voyages- have already mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for its guests, crew, or both.

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • Facebook, Google, and other tech giants donated tens of thousands of dollars to a Republican group that's pushing voter suppression laws

    After pledging to halt all political contributions in early 2021, Facebook donated $50,000 to a Republican group that supports voter suppression laws.

  • The Air Force intelligence veteran Matt Gaetz accused of extortion has denied the accusation, saying he just asked for a loan to help free a hostage in Iran

    Bob Kent said he offered to give Rep. Gaetz credit for the mission, and that it might help him get a presidential pardon.

  • A Miami affair to remember: Larsa Pippen and her married boyfriend split. What we know

    They said it wouldn’t last.

  • Woman alleges she was terrorized by assault from Texans QB

    The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit spoke publicly on Tuesday, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and that he needs to be held accountable for his actions. During a news conference, Ashley Solis said she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020. The Associated Press usually does not name victims of sexual assault, but Solis has chosen to publicly identify herself.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Has to Be Reminded to Clean Her ‘Very Dirty’ Cell, Federal Prosecutors Say

    JOHANNES EISELEManhattan federal prosecutors have hit back after a lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell complained about her “detrimental” conditions last month, saying in a letter filed Tuesday that the real problem seems to be her failure to clean her “very dirty” cell and flush her toilet.The letter came in response to a complaint sent to a federal judge in February by a lawyer for the British socialite.Maxwell—who faces trial for grooming and trafficking girls for multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—claimed she was forced to drink dirty tap water and eat unheated meals and that a guard “physically abused” her during a pat-down search at Metropolitan Detention Center.“The overall conditions of detention have had a detrimental impact on Ms. Maxwell’s health and overall well-being; and she is withering to a shell of her former self—losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan.Manhattan federal prosecutors paint a very different picture, however. In their Tuesday filing, they say Maxwell is a healthy weight, doesn’t have any noticeable hair loss, received the COVID vaccine, and seems to sleep through nighttime checks—but has been warned of cleanliness issues herself.MDC determined Maxwell’s complaint of an abusive pat-down was “unfounded,” prosecutors wrote, before adding that detention staff have warned the 59-year-old about her alleged refusal to keep her jail cell clean or even flush the toilet.Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Say She’s a ‘Shell of Her Former Self’ in Prison “Following defense counsel’s complaint in its February 16, 2021 letter of an inappropriately conducted pat-down search, the MDC conducted an investigation and found that, contrary to the defendant’s claim, the search in question was in fact recorded in full by a handheld camera,” states a footnote in the letter filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey, Alison Moe and Lara Pomerantz.“After reviewing the camera footage, the MDC concluded that the search was conducted appropriately and the defendant’s complaint about that incident was unfounded,” their letter states. “MDC legal counsel further confirmed that all pat-down searches of the defendant are video recorded.”The government’s letter added that after Maxwell’s complaint of abuse, MDC staff ordered the heiress to “clean her cell because it had become very dirty.”“Among other things, MDC staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell,” the filing continues. “In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time, causing the cell to become increasingly dirty. MDC staff directed the defendant to clean her cell in response to the smell and the dirtiness, not as retaliation for complaining about a particular search.”Prosecutors also say Maxwell has ample time for calls with her attorneys and, with access to both a desktop computer and laptop 13 hours a day, seven days a week, “continues to receive more time to review discovery than any other inmate.”MDC also reviewed Maxwell’s email account after she claimed jail staff deleted her messages prematurely. “That examination revealed that the defendant had herself deleted some of her emails and had archived others,” the letter notes. “That examination revealed no evidence to suggest that MDC staff deleted any of the defendant’s emails.” (According to Bureau of Prisons policy, inmate emails are purged every six months, the filing notes.)Maxwell is allowed out of her cell from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and while in the day room, prosecutors say, “has exclusive access to the MDC desktop computer, the laptop, a television, a phone on which to place social or attorney calls, and a shower.”She is allowed “outdoor recreation every day, although she has the option of declining such recreation time if she wishes,” the government adds. “The defendant also has as much, if not more, time as any other MDC inmate to communicate with her attorneys.”Prosecutors say MDC legal counsel informed them that Maxwell’s meals are heated in a thermal oven, and that the facility’s water is New York City tap water. When the city conducts maintenance, they say, inmates receive bottled water. “MDC legal counsel emphasized that MDC staff, including the legal staff, drink the same tap water from the same water system as the defendant while in the institution,” their letter states.Last week, Maxwell’s legal team turned to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in a bid to secure her release from MDC. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has thrice refused to grant her bail because she’s considered a flight risk.In their motion for pretrial release, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus compared her to other convicted sex offenders who were granted bail before trial, including Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. Markus referenced The Silence of the Lambs’ fictional serial killer, too.“Since her arrest, Ms. Maxwell has faced nightmarish conditions,” the motion states. “Though she is a model prisoner who poses no danger to society and has done literally nothing to prompt ‘special’ treatment, she is kept in isolation—conditions fitting for Hannibal Lecter but not a 59-year old woman who poses no threat to anyone.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Japan's Osaka cancels Olympic torch run, declares COVID-19 medical emergency

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's western region of Osaka cancelled on Wednesday Olympic torch events scheduled across the prefecture, as record coronavirus infections prompted its government to declare a medical emergency. Health authorities fear a virus variant is unleashing a fourth wave of infections just 107 days before the Tokyo Olympics begins, with a vaccination drive still at an early stage.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • South Korea reels from most daily COVID-19 cases in three months, approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    South Korea on Wednesday reported its highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases in three months amid a rise in cluster infections, as it approved a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a bid to expedite its inoculation campaign. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 668 new cases for Tuesday, the highest level since Jan. 8, with clusters developing in kindergartens, saunas, bars and churches, mostly in the greater Seoul area. The country's food and drug safety ministry said on Wednesday it has granted final approval for the use of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine after a panel of experts ruled the single-dose shot treatment was safe and effective.

  • A breakdown of what's in Trump's new office - including a nearly hidden bottle that suggests he's drinking Coke despite calling for boycott

    The photo hid a slew of other Easter eggs in Trump's new office, including what appeared to be a miniature statue of Trump himself.

  • Fun but doomed: LG's most memorable smartphones

    The South Korean firm is giving up on mobiles after repeatedly trying to out-innovate the market.

  • One bar opening caused an outbreak of 46 COVID-19 infections and a school closure affecting 650 kids

    One person who attended a bar opening in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the event, the CDC reports. Four had symptoms that day.