Legacy admissions, wealthy upbringings: How elite college admissions uphold privilege

The United States’ top leaders tend to have several things in common: a diploma from one of the country’s most selective private colleges and a wealthy upbringing.

New research suggests that’s not a coincidence.

A working paper released this week by a group of prominent economists who examine inequities in society found children from the top 1% of the income distribution are twice as likely as their middle-class counterparts with comparable test scores to attend an Ivy League or similarly exclusive institution.

Graduates of these schools – some of whom have a leg up in the admissions process because they are the descendants of prior graduates – are in turn far more likely to end up working in prestigious firms, contributing to the country’s stubborn income gaps.

Elite colleges, the researchers conclude, “amplify the persistence of privilege across generations.” Changes to the way these institutions approach admissions, they say, could significantly help diversify the ranks of the country’s top earners.

Complaint targets legacy admissions following Supreme Court's rejection of affirmative action

Key takeaways

The research group, called Opportunity Insights, analyzed a massive body of federal college enrollment and income tax data between 1999 and 2015, comparing it with test score statistics over a similar time period. It focused on the eight Ivy League institutions as well as Stanford, Duke, MIT and the University of Chicago, each of which admits fewer than 7% of applicants.

The economists – Harvard’s Raj Chetty and David J. Deming and Brown’s John Friedman – gained unprecedented access to admissions evaluations from some of the schools, which provided the information on the condition of anonymity. They were then able to analyze the differences in admissions decisions for waitlisted applicants.

They found:

Attending one of these uber-elite schools (versus the average highly selective public flagship university) increases a student’s chances of reaching the top 1% by 60%;

Nearly doubles their odds of going to an elite graduate school; and

And triples their chances of working at a prestigious firm.

Why do wealthy students get such a boost?

While the Supreme Court recently outlawed the consideration of race in admissions, advocates point to all the other factors that colleges take into account when evaluating applicants. Many of these preferential practices explain the boost rich students receive when applying to the so-called Ivy-Plus schools.

Specifically, the economists found these three factors drive rich students’ admissions advantage:

Preferences for the children of alumni, also known as legacy students;

The weight given to students’ non-academic ratings, which tend to be higher at tuition-charging, private high schools; and

The recruitment of athletes, whose household incomes tend to be on the higher side.

Legacy admissions under attack

The policies that give the children of alumni a leg up in applying to college have come under attack following the Supreme Court’s ruling late last month banning affirmative action in college admissions.

Several groups asked the federal Education Department to look into Harvard’s use of the practice earlier this month. Those groups said Tuesday the agency had begun an investigation based on their complaint.

“When you have policies like this one, where they’re already automatically being held out of the equation because how this really serves predominantly white students … this is really sending the wrong message,” said Zaida Ismatul Oliva, executive director of the Chica Project. Her group works with young people of color to close what it calls the “opportunity divide” that can leave some groups with limited access to education, financial stability, social capital and political power.

“We think that this is really unfair,” she said.

Harvard confirmed it has been notified of the Office for Civil Right's investigation. The Education Department also confirmed opening the inquiry but said it does not comment on open investigations.

The court’s ruling has triggered some immediate changes to legacy admissions practices. Last week, for instance, Wesleyan University said it would abandon the practice.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Study of elite college admissions shows wealth's power on applications