Legacy Bridge, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Innovator S&P Investment Grade ...

Investment company Legacy Bridge, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Walmart Inc, sells , NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Bridge, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Bridge, LLC owns 311 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JEPI, EPRF, KNX, LIT, CP, CASY, MPC, VMC, ZBH, KD, JHEM, VGK,

Added Positions: WMT, TDTT, IWN, IWS, IWR, RIO, SCHF, CARR, SKX, SMTC, PNC, JCI, BSX, IWM, BLK, EFA, VONV, OTIS, VLO, RHI, NKE, DE, CVX, MDT, HRB, SCHD, CME, VBR,

Reduced Positions: NVDA, AVGO, AMD, VGSH, COST, NSIT, DG, STIP, VCSH, TGT, VCIT, SCHO, WK, VXUS, INTU, VEA, MSFT, GM, ANET, CRM, ACN, IVW, PYPL, ARNA, BRK.B, STZ, SPY, EW, WDAY, LOW, TMO, ABT, ALC, ILF, NVS,

Sold Out: KSU, L, MDP,





For the details of Legacy Bridge, LLC's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+bridge%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Bridge, LLC

West Bancorp Inc (WTBA) - 457,129 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,248 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,477 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 47,274 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 19,157 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14%

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)





Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 31,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF)





Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $24.23, with an estimated average price of $23.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.589200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 76,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)





Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.42 and $61.65, with an estimated average price of $56.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.829300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 23,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)





Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)





Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)





Legacy Bridge, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)



Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 57.73%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 10,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)



Legacy Bridge, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)



Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Loews Corp (L)



Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $53.43 and $58.19, with an estimated average price of $56.76.

Sold Out: (MDP)



Legacy Bridge, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.





